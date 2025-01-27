President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Elizer S. Salilig as the new National Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) — a veteran public servant with over 34 years of experience.

“It is an honor to be appointed by President Marcos as the National Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources,” said Mr. Salilig, whose appointment was signed on Jan. 15, 2024.

“My top priority is to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of BFAR’s programs, with a steadfast commitment to advancing food security and supporting our fisherfolk,” he added.

At the same time, Mr. Salilig expressed gratitude to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, who administered his oath of office on Jan. 24, 2025, for his appointment to the post and vowed to work hard in order to help the Department of Agriculture’s thrust of ensuring food security.

Born on Dec. 4, 1966, in Magpet, North Cotabato, Mr. Salilig rose through the ranks, starting as a Fishery Technician for the Department of Agriculture in Region XII.

He later held managerial roles, including Aquaculturist I and Concurrent Planning and Budget Officer, where he oversaw the planning, monitoring, and evaluation of programs aimed at developing the fisheries sector.

Mr. Salilig’s leadership extended to the Fisheries Scholarship Program, where he implemented initiatives to cultivate the next generation of fisheries professionals.

In 2016, Mr. Salilig was appointed Regional Director of BFAR MIMAROPA.

During his tenure, he led initiatives such as the Tilapia Intensive Hatchery Production program, which produced millions of fingerlings weekly, and the establishment of the country’s first shrimp hatchery in Oriental Mindoro. These projects significantly boosted aquaculture production and supported national programs to enhance food security.

He also facilitated the construction of a modern BFAR regional office, underscoring his commitment to improving infrastructure and services.

Recognizing the importance of addressing emerging challenges, Mr. Salilig pledged to prioritize sustainability in his leadership.

“Amid the growing challenges posed by climate change, I am determined to focus on strengthening the aquaculture industry and transitioning toward sustainable fisheries practices,” he said. “To achieve this, we will actively collaborate with other government agencies and academic institutions to enhance research and development efforts.”

Mr. Salilig’s appointment is widely viewed as a step toward restoring trust and stability in the agency tasked with overseeing the country’s fisheries sector.

“Ultimately, my goal is to lead the agency in fulfilling its mission to ensure fish sufficiency, improve the quality of life of our fisherfolk, and align with the President’s vision of boosting productivity and yields, thereby uplifting their standard of living,” he stressed.

With his extensive experience and proven track record, Mr. Salilig is expected to lead BFAR toward sustainable growth and provide stronger support for the fisheries sector, which plays a vital role in food security and the economy.

