Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc, as one of the country’s premier real-estate companies, has once again marked a significant milestone as the firm celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its latest housing development in Barangay Anupul, Bamban, Tarlac on Jan. 21.

This new development signifies Primeworld Land’s ambitious entry into Tarlac, a highly strategic and rapidly growing location. Just 20 minutes from the emerging New Clark City and Clark International Airport, this new development offers unparalleled accessibility and potential. Designed to meet the standards of PD 957 (Medium Cost Housing), it promises an exceptional blend of convenience, affordability, and quality—making it the ideal choice for discerning homebuyers.

The Bamban housing project will be a gated subdivision with a proposed development area for the first phase spanning 48,298 sqm with more than 400 houses, and will offer a vibrant and secure community complete with modern amenities. Planned features include a clubhouse, parks and playgrounds, a basketball court, a swimming pool, and round-the-clock security. Additionally, two-story housing options such as townhouses and duplexes are in the development stages, providing diverse choices tailored to meet the needs of singles and growing families alike. This development provides a much-needed housing option in a highly developed area with a promising future.

The momentous occasion was attended by key figures within the company and its partners, including CEO Sherwin Uy, Business Development Lead Celine Co, Engineering Head Er. Manny Manuel, Greater Manila Sales and Marketing Head Charry Policarpio, the Greater Manila Sales and Marketing and Engineering Teams, the North Luzon Team, esteemed sales partners and brokers, local government representatives, and other valued stakeholders.

To mark a positive beginning, a mass was held, and the property was blessed by Rev. Fr. Louis Mon during the event. Additionally, a brief plan for the development was shared among the attendees, providing an exciting preview of what’s to come.

Primeworld Land remains optimistic that this project will fulfill the aspirations of an underserved segment of homebuyers.

“This development is a testament to Primeworld’s commitment to delivering quality homes in prime locations. With its proximity to Metro Manila and New Clark City, we are confident this community will meet the evolving needs of Filipino families,” Mr. Uy said.

Similarly, Ms. Co emphasized the strategic importance of this new venture.

“Our entry into Bamban, Tarlac, signals our readiness to expand our reach and provide accessible housing solutions in key growth areas across the country,” she said.

The project’s launch is expected in the coming months, and Primeworld Land is excited to open the doors to this promising new community. With its convenient location, modern amenities, and focus on affordability, the development is set to redefine the housing landscape in Tarlac and beyond.

To learn more about Primeworld Land and its family-oriented housing communities in Metro Manila Bulacan, Quirino Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Cebu, Butuan City and General Santos City, visit www.primeworldland.com.

