The Philippines, like many rapidly developing nations, grapples with the complex challenges brought on by rapid urbanization.

Urbanization, as defined by the United Nations, is the transformation of a society from one rooted in dispersed rural settlements and agriculture to one concentrated in dense urban centers with economies driven by industry and services. It is driven by factors such as population growth, rural-to-urban migration, expanding city boundaries, and the emergence of new urban centers.

A 2023 UN Habitat report revealed a rapid increase in the Philippines’ urban population, rising from 45.3% in 2010 to 54% in 2020. This growth, while bringing economic opportunities, strains the country’s infrastructure, resources, and quality of life.

Various organizations, including the World Bank and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, view smart city development as a key solution to the challenges of rapid urbanization.

The Philippine Department of Science and Technology describes a smart city as a collaborative ecosystem where people, businesses, and organizations work together towards shared goals. This adaptable system uses technology to drive progress and achieve desired outcomes.

Often cited as a global leader, Singapore uses digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize urban services. South Korea’s Songdo City, on the other hand, introduced Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that are integrated into its traffic management and waste collection systems. Dubai in the UAE has leveraged blockchain and AI to improve governance and transportation systems, positioning itself as a hub for innovation.

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, a leading property developer in Southeast Asia, is demonstrating the potential of smart city development in the Philippines through its innovative and integrated property developments.

“We believe that sustainable development is not just good practice, it’s essential for nation-building. We are committed to creating innovative spaces that drive economic growth, enhance the quality of life, and contribute to a brighter future for the Philippines,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim.

The SM Mall of Asia Complex: An integrated urban hub

The SM Mall of Asia Complex (SM MOA), which sits on reclaimed land, stands as a prime example of urban integration. The development features a mix of residential, commercial, and leisure properties, all seamlessly connected to foster a holistic community. The complex integrates smart technologies to enhance functionality, including energy-efficient designs and systems that prioritize sustainability, resilience, and connectivity.

Moreover, SM MOA’s disaster-resilient features — such as reinforced structures, wave return and seawall features, and flood mitigation systems — demonstrate SM Prime’s commitment to building resilient communities. This focus on disaster readiness is critical in a country like the Philippines, which is prone to natural calamities.

Sustainability at the Core of SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls drives innovation with its focus on sustainable technologies. The company has invested in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, powering its malls with renewable energy. SM also contributes to the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Interruptible Load Program (ILP), an initiative that encourages partners to consume their own generated electricity instead of drawing from the power grid.

Innovative waste segregation systems and water treatment facilities, such as those at SM City Baguio, help optimize resource use and reduce environmental impact. These initiatives not only promote sustainability but also showcase how retail and community spaces can become part of the broader smart city ecosystem.

SMDC Gold City: Experience Gold Standard Living

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is elevating urban living with its integration of smart city concepts, best exemplified by the award-winning SM Gold City.

Located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, this development, part of a larger township, blends innovative design with sustainability and accessibility. It has received multiple citations from local and international organizations, including PropertyGuru, for its architectural excellence and its ability to offer a modern, sustainable lifestyle in a highly convenient location.

SM Offices: Innovating Property Management with PropTech

SM Offices is at the forefront of integrating technology into its properties. By using Building Management Systems (BMS) and advanced Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems (ACVS), SM Offices optimizes energy consumption and improves tenant experiences. These systems monitor real-time building performance, enabling quick responses to operational needs, thus enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Additionally, SM Offices utilizes Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) technology, a system that promotes energy efficiency by transforming stale exhaust air into fresh outside air. This air quality system also enhances air quality, moisture regulation, and provides cool and clean air to office tenants.

SM Offices was recently recognized for its key projects’ innovative and people-centric workplace approach at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2024 held in Bangkok. Mega Tower won Best Office Development while the Three E-Com Center received the Best LEED Development award.

With all its projects, SM Prime integrates its best practices and established programs to help innovate and transform the Philippines into a hub for smart cities.

By combining smart technologies, sustainable solutions, and disaster-resilient designs that nurture communities and respond to their aspirations, SM Prime contributes to creating urban environments that are not only efficient and livable but also resilient to future challenges.

As rapid urbanization becomes increasingly inevitable in the Philippines, initiatives like these will be pivotal in ensuring that the country’s cities are ready for the demands of the future.

“SM Prime is evolving. Beyond malls, we are building sustainable communities. By integrating smart technologies and sustainable practices into our diverse portfolio of residences, offices and mixed-use developments, we are creating thriving urban ecosystems that will drive progress for generations to come,” said Mr. Lim.

