The transformative power of microinsurance takes center stage in Covering Nanay: The Philippine Microinsurance Journey, a groundbreaking book authored by Dr. Aristotle Alip, Lorenzo Chan, and Pia Benitez Yupangco.

Launched in April 2024, this compelling narrative explores the trailblazing partnership between CARD and Pioneer that reshaped the microinsurance landscape in the Philippines.

Covering Nanay has captured readers’ interest, holding its place on the Top 10 Best-Sellers list for months and prompting a second reprint in December.

Its success underscores the book’s resonance with local and global microfinance and microinsurance communities, highlighting CPMI’s (CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc.) innovative approach to financial inclusion.

Journey on Global Platforms

The authors have taken their story to some of the most prestigious microfinance and insurance events in the world, delivering insights and inspiration to diverse audiences.

Following the book’s initial launch, Messrs. Alip and Chan shared the book’s insights during the Microfinance Council of the Philippines (MCPI) annual conference.

Their session sparked lively discussions on CPMI’s transformative practices and their potential replication in other markets.

Covering Nanay was unveiled globally at the 20th edition of the International Conference on Inclusive Insurance (ICII) held in Nepal, where the authors participated in a 90-minute session moderated by Antonique Koning of the World Bank’s CGAP.

Their engaging discussion of CPMI’s grassroots approach, speedy claims processing, and tech-driven solutions ended with a standing ovation from the global microinsurance community from over 50 countries.

The authors were also interviewed in Buenos Aires by ICMIF Chief Executive Shaun Tarbuck during a session on partnerships fostering resilience in business.

They highlighted CPMI’s unique collaboration model, which fuses grassroots engagement with technology, creating a scalable and sustainable impact.

The session concluded with enthusiastic applause and a round of book signings.

Secrets behind CPMI’s success

Covering Nanay highlights the key elements that set CPMI apart. First, its rapid claims processing ensures swift and efficient handling, allowing policyholders to recover quickly from unexpected events.

Second, CPMI’s cost efficiency, driven by innovative operational models, enables the company to offer affordable and accessible coverage through its extensive network of nanays.

Finally, the integration of advanced technology with a robust network of nanays enhances outreach and amplifies impact.

These pillars, combined with a partnership-driven approach and shared values, have established CPMI as a global leader in financial inclusion and social transformation.

A Call to Action

Covering Nanay offers invaluable lessons and insights for microfinance practitioners, policy makers, or anyone inspired by stories of resilience and innovation.

It is still available at select Fully Booked branches or online via Amazon.

The book tells the story of how shared vision and innovation have impacted lives, one nanay at a time.

