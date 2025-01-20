The holidays may have left your wallet feeling lighter than you’d like, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your style or comfort in the new year. If you’re ready to bounce back and keep your home (and life) feeling cozy without blowing your budget, Maya, the #1 Digital Bank App in the Philippines, has you covered!

With these simple, practical tips plus Maya’s high-yield savings and flexible credit options, you’ll be on track to start 2025 feeling financially secure and confident.

1. Run through Your Post-Holiday Finances

Think of this like a quick declutter session for your bank account. Gather those holiday receipts, check your statements, and determine precisely where your money went last December. Did impulse gifting or last-minute party expenses take a bigger bite out of your budget than expected? Maya makes it easy to track spending in real time, so you’ll know precisely where you stand and can set more realistic goals moving forward.

2. Try a One-Week Spending Freeze

Before you commit to a new monthly budget, give yourself a short “financial detox” to see what expenses you truly need. It could be pressing pause on non-essential buys or only covering the basics like groceries and bills. Afterwards, check your Maya app to see how much you saved and use that mini success as motivation to set a new monthly spending plan.

3. Stay in Control with a Prepaid Budget

After mapping out your financial plan, keep your day-to-day spending in check with the Maya Card. This debit card allows you to spend only what’s in your Maya Wallet, giving you a real-time grip on every peso. It’s perfect for everyday buys like groceries or a quick coffee run, minus the risk of overshooting your budget. You’ll also see your balance update instantly in the Maya app, so you know exactly where your money is going and can dodge impulse splurges.

4. Give Your Cash a “Spa Day” in High-Yield Savings

Once you’ve taken stock, it’s time to let your money do the heavy lifting. Maya’s high-yield savings, offering up to 15% per annum (p.a.), is like giving your cash a refreshing spa day. Whether you deposit a big chunk all at once or chip in smaller amounts throughout the month, watching your balance grow feels like a little win every single day.

Want to take it a step further? Start fresh financial goals for the new year with Maya Personal Goals, where you can set up to five unique targets, each earning up to 6% p.a. until Jan. 31. Need more structure? Try Time Deposit Plus — lock in your savings for 3, 6, or 12 months with rates as high as 5.75% p.a. It’s the ultimate passive way to recover from holiday spending while building toward something even better.

5. Lean on Maya Easy Credit for Emergencies

Sometimes life just can’t wait for your monthly budget to catch up — like when you need a gadget upgrade or do home improvements as you enter the new year. Instead of draining your newly revived savings, Maya Easy Credit acts as your financial safety, so you can keep that wallet detox momentum going strong.

With a little planning and a few smart swaps, you can turn January into a fresh start for your finances. To learn more, visit maya.ph or mayabank.ph. And don’t forget to follow @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, plus @mayaofficialph on Twitter for more tips, tricks, and updates on how to stay budget-savvy all year long.

Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc. are regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (www.bsp.gov.ph). Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P500,000 per depositor.