By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

Global Dominion has solidified its excellence in the financial services industry by receiving two prestigious awards at the 2024 The Global Economics Awards. The company was named the “Fastest Growing Business Owners Financing Solutions Provider,” while its President and Managing Director, Patricia Poco-Palacios, earned the title “Woman Leader of the Year in SME Financing.” The awards ceremony, held on Jan. 8, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand, celebrated innovation and excellence among global industry leaders.

These awards highlight Global Dominion’s significant contributions to the financial empowerment of business owners and the exceptional leadership of Patricia Poco-Palacios. “We are truly honored and grateful to receive the Global Economics Awards. Two awards for the Philippines, the — ‘Fastest Growing MSME Financing Solutions Provider’ and the ‘Woman Leader of the Year in SME Financing.’ This inspires us to keep on working hard in the service of our clients and to truly look forward to a better 2025,” Poco-Palacios remarked.

Global Dominion’s recognition underscores its commitment to addressing challenges faced by MSMEs. The company consistently delivers innovative financing solutions designed to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. By simplifying loan processes, offering competitive interest rates, and creating tailored financing packages, Global Dominion has become a trusted partner for business owners aiming to achieve their goals and dreams.

To further support business owners, Global Dominion has implemented several initiatives. These include specialized loan packages for sectors such as Car and Truck Refinancing (Sangla ORCR), Real Estate Mortgage (Sangla Titulo), Real Estate Financing, Brand New Car and Truck Financing, and Second-Hand Car and Truck Financing. The company also organizes workshops and financial literacy programs to equip business owners with knowledge on effective financial management and strategic growth.

Global Dominion catered to almost 10,000 SMEs in 2024, reflecting its expansive reach and dedication to empowering business owners nationwide. By partnering with industry associations and local communities, the company continues to identify growth opportunities and provide customized financing solutions tailored to expansion goals.

These efforts demonstrate Global Dominion’s commitment to providing more than just financial support, empowering business owners with tools and resources for long-term success while fostering sustainable growth in the financial sector.

