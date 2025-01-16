DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind leading platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, has raised the bar for responsible gaming in the Philippines by launching an advanced Responsible Gaming tab within its platform. This groundbreaking feature provides players with a powerful set of tools to take control of their gaming habits. With options to set daily gaming durations, customize specific gaming schedules, and establish daily loss limits, DigiPlus ensures that players can enjoy gaming responsibly, within boundaries they define for themselves.

For example, players can now set a gaming duration that ensures their gaming is confined to specific hours, such as during evenings, or lunch breaks, without interfering with work or family commitments. Players can also set a daily loss limit, such as not exceeding P1,000, ensuring they never risk more than they are comfortable with. These self-defined features allow players to enjoy the fun and excitement of gaming while ensuring that it never becomes a source of stress or financial strain.

The Responsible Gaming feature is at par with global standards, reflecting DigiPlus’ leadership in adopting best practices for player welfare. These self-exclusion measures, commonly implemented by leading international gaming operators, empower players to prioritize their well-being while enjoying the fun and excitement of gaming. By integrating these tools directly into the app, DigiPlus guarantees easy accessibility and seamless user experience, demonstrating a proactive commitment to protecting players from potential harm.

“The launch of the Responsible Gaming tab in our platforms reflects our deep commitment to our players’ welfare,” said DigiPlus Interactive Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “We believe gaming should always remain a safe and enjoyable activity. By giving our players the tools to manage their gaming habits responsibly, we’re setting a new benchmark for responsible gaming, one that aligns with global standards and emphasizes our care for every individual who engages with our platforms.”

This new and innovative feature is complemented by DigiPlus’ broader responsible gaming initiatives through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation. The “Tamang Laro, Tamang Panalo” webinar series provides education on maintaining a healthy gaming-life balance, managing emotional and mental health, and recognizing when to seek intervention. Personalized financial coaching sessions are also offered to guide players in making sound financial decisions, as demonstrated in the support provided to the jackpot winners, the most recent one being the P312-million Lucky Spin winner.

DigiPlus’ self-exclusion tools and educational programs align with PAGCOR’s mission to promote responsible gaming and create a safer environment for players. This latest advancement in responsible gaming is a testament to DigiPlus’ vision of creating a sustainable and enjoyable gaming ecosystem that puts people first.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates PeryaGame, Tongits+, and GameZone, with more to come. For more information, visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

