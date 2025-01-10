Traveling as a family is an opportunity to create cherished memories, foster deeper connections, and experience the joy of shared adventure. According to Booking.com, 62% of families prioritize quality time together during their travels, while 58% seek relaxation. Recognizing these priorities, Emirates has dedicated itself to providing tailored services and amenities that ensure a seamless and delightful journey for passengers of all ages.

Why Families Choose Emirates

1. Expertise in Family Travel:

Emirates goes above and beyond to make family travel an enriching experience. From expertly trained crew members to accommodating on-ground staff, the airline’s commitment to family care is evident at every step. Crew members receive specialized training to cater to families’ unique needs, ensuring a smooth, enjoyable experience for children and parents alike.

2. Hassle-Free Baggage Policies:

Emirates offers generous baggage allowances for families, including the option to bring a collapsible stroller, carrycot, or car seat onboard free of charge. Infants also receive additional baggage privileges displayed on their ticket, making it easier for parents to pack essentials.

3. Priority Boarding for Families:

To ease the boarding process, families with young children are invited to board before other passengers. This thoughtful gesture allows parents to settle in, arrange their seating, and organize belongings without the usual rush.

Essential Amenities for Parents and Children

Emirates understands the unique challenges families face while traveling and provides a suite of amenities to meet their needs:

Complimentary Strollers: Navigating the Dubai International Airport becomes stress-free with Emirates' sanitized, complimentary strollers, available for use up to the boarding gate.

Baby Bassinets: Families traveling with infants under two years old can request bassinets that provide a safe and secure resting space during the flight. These can be reserved during booking or via the airline's website.

Support for Breast-feeding Mothers: Emirates creates a comfortable environment for nursing mothers, offering privacy blankets and supportive amenities to ensure a stress-free feeding experience.

Onboard Comfort and Nutrition:

Emirates provides thoughtfully curated baby and kids’ meals tailored to young travelers’ dietary needs. Parents can also request bottle-warming services or bring their own baby food, with the cabin crew ready to assist. Infant kits, complete with essentials like nappy cream, bibs, and wipes, are also available in onboard restrooms equipped with changing tables.

Entertainment for Young Travelers:

Long flights are no longer a challenge with Emirates’ award-winning entertainment system, offering hundreds of kid-friendly movies, TV channels, and interactive games. The airline also provides activity packs and take-home toys that spark imagination and keep young minds engaged throughout the journey.

Family Perks and Rewards

1. Skywards Skysurfers Program:

Emirates redefines frequent flyer programs with Skywards Skysurfers, allowing children to earn miles from an early age. This unique initiative helps young travelers feel included and valued, with rewards that can be redeemed for flights, upgrades, or other exciting benefits.

2. My Family Program:

Emirates simplifies family travel with the My Family feature, enabling members to pool their Skywards Miles for collective use. Whether it’s booking future trips, upgrading flights, or enjoying in-flight perks, this program adds value to every journey.

3. Memorable Celebrations:

Families celebrating milestones can pre-book a cake and champagne package, complete with a decadent cake and Moët & Chandon Brut. Young passengers can also take home Polaroid photos captured onboard, preserved in exclusive Emirates photo frames — perfect keepsakes of their adventure.

Thoughtful and Sustainable Details

Emirates takes sustainability seriously, incorporating eco-friendly materials into its travel amenities. Vibrantly designed activity packs, toys, and giveaways highlight diverse cultures, iconic Dubai landmarks, and the airline’s global hospitality. This dedication not only inspires young travelers but also aligns with Emirates’ commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

Redefining Family Travel with Emirates

From priority boarding to engaging in-flight entertainment and exceptional rewards programs, Emirates has transformed family travel into a stress-free, enjoyable experience. The airline’s dedication to thoughtful details ensures every family member feels valued, cared for, and delighted throughout the journey.

With Emirates, flying isn’t just about reaching your destination — it’s about creating lasting memories together. Whether you’re traveling with toddlers, teens, or grandparents, Emirates ensures every journey is as exciting and enriching as the adventures that await.

