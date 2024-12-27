By: Ariel Dizon

Every growing organization prioritizes expansion as a primary strategy for sustainable growth, whether by widening its reach or diversifying its products and services. For Global Dominion, developing its people plays a pivotal role in achieving growth. Staying true to its purpose of igniting and accelerating the growth of people and organizations, the company transforms lives for the better.

With its tagline, “Ka-partner mo sa pag-angat,” Global Dominion heavily invests in its employees through training, fostering internal mobility, and creating transparent career pathways. From onboarding to career advancement, employees are supported at every step. The company has nurtured many successful interns, several of whom have advanced to leadership roles—proof of its commitment to developing future leaders.

“As someone who started my journey within the Global Dominion family, I am a testament to the company’s dedication to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for growth. The culture of learning, mentorship, and internal mobility here has been instrumental in shaping my career,” says Jethro Penamante, President of Cycle Financing Corporation, a subsidiary of Global Dominion.

Global Dominion’s impressive 92% internal promotion rate underscores its dedication to recognizing and fostering talent from within. This approach aligns with the creation of six new divisions offering a range of loan products: Car Financing, Truck Financing, Real Estate Mortgage, Real Estate Financing, Brand New Car Financing, and Branches Divisions. Each division is led by seasoned general managers, supported by assistant general managers and middle managers, ensuring robust opportunities for employee growth and leadership development. This structured growth strategy has driven the company to achieve remarkable milestones, including record-breaking loan bookings of 1 billion pesos in a month.

Global Dominion is also deeply committed to its employees’ learning and development. By implementing programs like Innov8’s Leadership Trilogy and mandatory technical and professional courses, the company fosters self-awareness and leadership effectiveness. This commitment reflects its dedication to nurturing talent and enhancing capabilities.

Through its comprehensive talent pipeline strategy, Global Dominion has successfully aligned organizational growth with employee development. These initiatives not only improve operational efficiency but also cultivate a culture of continuous improvement, positioning Global Dominion as a model for organizations that prioritize employee empowerment and sustainable growth.

