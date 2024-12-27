The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), JuanHand, Maya, and PROTECTA PILIPINAS officially launched PROTECTA FINTECH, an initiative aimed at creating a safer fintech ecosystem in the Philippines.

Held on Dec. 6, 2024, at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the launch brought together public and private sector leaders to tackle rising cybercrime threats, particularly during the peak holiday season for online transactions. The event featured a Fireside Chat with sessions covering crucial issues such as protecting against phishing, scams, and identity theft, as well as ensuring regulatory compliance and promoting consumer protection efforts in the online lending industry.

PROTECTA FINTECH unites fintech stakeholders, regulators, and law enforcement to combat cybercrime. “We are proud to introduce PROTECTA FINTECH as a collaborative effort to tackle cybercrime challenges in the fintech industry,” said Francisco Roberto “Coco” D.C. Mauricio, Lead Advocate of PROTECTA FINTECH and President and CEO of JuanHand. “By working with both government and private sectors, we are setting the stage for a more secure digital financial ecosystem that supports fairness, innovation, and empowerment for all Filipinos.”

Kristoffer Rada, Maya’s Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs, highlighted the collective mission of Protecta Pilipinas: “The fight against cybercrimes demands a united and proactive approach, especially during high-risk periods like the holidays. Protecta Pilipinas serves as a platform to bring together stakeholders from various sectors, enabling us to share resources, expertise, and strategies to combat fraud, data breaches, and other threats. By collaborating, we can build a safer digital environment that protects Filipinos and promotes trust across the fintech ecosystem.”

As digital transactions continue to grow, PROTECTA FINTECH underscores the importance of collaboration between government and private sectors to address cybersecurity challenges and promote trust in the fintech ecosystem.

