When it comes to providing accommodations that have all the makings of a second home in the best Philippine destinations, Astoria Hotels and Resorts (AHR) is a brand that has always been at the forefront. But aside from AHR, The Astoria Group also has multiple companies in different sectors, including Astoria Culinary Expert Services (Astoria-ACES) which is their corporate catering and food solutions arm. Its main goal is to offer innovative approaches to its clients’ food solution requirements — from catering and banquet services, to cafeteria, food hall, and employee dining options.

To ensure the freshness of the ingredients being used, the Astoria-ACES team purchases its crops directly from its partner farmers in central Luzon. This is where their Farm-to-Table initiative comes in. This program is a major component of Astoria’s corporate social responsibility. It was founded in February of 2023 not only with the aim of securing a steady supply of healthy produce, but with the interest of supporting the agricultural sector, particularly small-scale farmers. A core tenet of the Farm-to-Table program is purchasing at a fair price, and ensuring that the financial benefit to the farmers is equitable.

To meet the increasing demand for real, high-quality Philippine ube, which is also becoming popular globally, Astoria-ACES developed the Philippine Royal Ube Powder which is made from 100% locally sourced ube. It has no additives, colorants, preservatives, or extenders, and is produced in an FDA-, Halal-, and GMP-compliant facility under the careful supervision of food scientists and quality assurance specialists. Furthermore, it is easy to use both at home and in professional kitchens as it has a shelf life of one year.

With Astoria-ACES’ Philippine Royal Ube Powder, you can easily whip up your favorite treats at home such as ube ice cream and ube biko custard. You can also press play for a short tutorial of how to make your very own ube halaya.

Astoria-ACES’ Philippine Royal Ube Powder is available in four variants: 125g, 250g, 500g, and 1000g. You may purchase yours online via:

Ready to make your holidays extra delicious with your scrumptious ube desserts while helping out our local farmers? Make sure to get your hands on the Astoria-ACES’ Philippine Royal Ube Powder today!

