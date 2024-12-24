AboitizPower’s unsung heroes who are on duty this Christmas season to help keep the lights on

Kevin Roi Canubas, 29 and a first-time dad, will miss his daughter’s first Christmas so the festive lights in homes can continue to shine.

Kevin’s Noche Buena this year would be in the Cayanga-Bugallon solar plant in Pangasinan, where he works as a Grid Manager for Hedcor, AboitizPower’s renewable energy asset manager, together with his team and away from his family.

“As a first-time dad, I sometimes find myself missing key moments with my daughter, especially as she celebrates her first Christmas. It’s never easy, but it’s all part of the responsibility I’ve embraced in this industry,” Kevin said.

“We approach every day — whether it’s a holiday or not — as just another Monday because, in the power industry, energy is always in demand, no matter the season. This holiday season is no exception,” he explained.

As a Grid Manager, Kevin oversees the operation and maintenance of the 94-megawatt peak solar plant, ensuring it continues to deliver clean and efficient power to the grid.

“I pursued a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering because of my deep interest in innovation and technology. My passion for renewable energy stems from a desire to make a meaningful impact on the environment,” Kevin recounted. “Being able to fulfill that passion as a Grid Manager is a tremendous source of fulfillment for me.”

“We recognize the importance of ensuring the seamless operation of our assets, even during the holidays. Should any disruptions arise, our team remains on standby, ready to respond and resolve them promptly,” he said.

Despite already being with AboitizPower for five years, Kevin still finds new meaning in his work, which gained a new lens thanks to the arrival of his firstborn.

“It brings me immense joy to know that I’m contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future — not just for my daughter, but for generations to come,” he added.

“Christmas is one of the brightest celebrations — both literally and figuratively — and we at AboitizPower want to ensure that brightness shines on by delivering clean, reliable, and sustainable energy to power the joy and memories of this season.”

Duty calls

Cheryl Leine G. Asuero, 43, is an electrical engineer working at distribution utility Davao Light, separated by a three-hour drive from her family in General Santos City.

She gets to spend precious time with her daughter every two weeks when one visits the other or vice versa. Most days, they can only interact through video calls as Cheryl fulfills an on-call job as a Senior Systems Operation Engineer.

“As a Systems Operation Engineer, we monitor and control the whole system under the franchise of Davao Light and ensure that we deliver continuous power,” she explained. “We operate and monitor all our 138-kV lines, 69-kV lines, substations and feeder lines 24/7, regardless of occasions, events, and holidays. All Systems Operation Engineers are on-call, responding should there be a major outage.”

“If that happens, we manage the system and restore power in the shortest possible time,” she added. “We also conduct load transfers and manage line reconfigurations when needed.”

Despite being away from her family and the uncertainties in her schedule this season, the holiday spirit of joy and celebration is not lost to Cheryl.

“Our role is very important especially during the holidays. We make sure that the entire franchise area will be lit and customers will fully enjoy the spirit of Christmas, making the most of their time with their loved ones,” she said.

“My family is my contentment and my safe place. My work gives me that sense of fulfillment that pushes me to be more engaged and do all that I can in my field of work.”

Holiday wishes

Vincent Alden Cruz, 37, always has his wife and two children in mind, especially whenever he can’t count down the clock with them to Christmas or to a New Year.

For 12 years, Vincent has been a Plant Operator at GNPower Mariveles Energy Center, an AboitizPower subsidiary. He is responsible for the crucial task of ensuring a steady supply of fuel by overseeing its unloading and delivery from the receiving port to the main power plant.

“There’s just a part of you that makes you think about your family. You wish to be together to welcome Christmas and the New Year, enjoying the Noche Buena and wishing each other happiness,” Vincent said. “Whenever I’m on duty during the Christmas or New Year Eves, I take a moment to greet and talk to them through the phone.”

GMEC operates the 632-megawatt coal-fired facility in Mariveles, Bataan. Vincent recognizes the importance of each and every team member in running important baseload facilities like GMEC, which helps power the needs of businesses and communities across Luzon and the entire country.

“Our role is important because at AboitizPower, each team member is an important contributor to the company. Whether it’s a holiday or a normal day, every day we go to work is important,” Vincent said.

This holiday season, Kevin, Cheryl, Vincent, and thousands more of their colleagues continue to work behind the scenes to operate and maintain the power plants and distribution facilities that help keep the lights on across the country. Their service and sense of responsibility is among the most generous Christmas presents we can ever receive.

