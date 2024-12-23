Demonstrating the strength of its brand portfolio, the Jollibee Group continues to make its mark on the global stage, with well-loved brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal and Chowking recognized as the top three most valuable restaurant brands in Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 2024 report.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. It conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

The ASEAN 500 2024 report reveals that the region’s food, retail, hospitality and leisure and tourism sectors are spearheading regional economic growth, driven by rising post-pandemic consumer spending and digital innovation.

“The top rankings of Jollibee, Mang Inasal and Chowking as restaurant brands in Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 2024 report is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence and sustainable growth,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, global CEO of the Jollibee Group.

“We thank our teams who consistently make every experience at our stores delightful. We also share this recognition with our franchisees, and business partners who share our values and our mission while driving long-term growth.”

Jollibee: Most valuable restaurant brand in ASEAN

Jollibee Group’s iconic flagship brand, Jollibee, recorded an impressive 51% increase in brand value, reaching $2.3 billion. This milestone crowned Jollibee as the most valuable restaurant brand in ASEAN and propelled it 19 places higher to secure the 23rd spot among the region’s most valuable brands across categories.

This significant growth reflects Jollibee’s commitment to customer-centricity, product innovation, aggressive global expansion, strategic partnerships and a stronger focus on sustainability—factors that have propelled its brand value and strength to new heights.

In a separate listing covering restaurant brands across the globe, Brand Finance has assessed Jollibee as the Top 2 fastest growing restaurant brand in the world, outperforming international giants.

Mang Inasal: ASEAN’s fastest-growing brand

Mang Inasal, Jollibee Group’s beloved Filipino casual dining brand celebrated for its signature chicken inasal, was recognized as ASEAN’s fastest-growing brand for 2024 across categories.

With an impressive 201% surge in brand value to $374 million, it soared 136 spots to rank as the 146th most valuable brand in the region. Notably, it also became the second most valuable restaurant brand in ASEAN, following its sister brand, Jollibee.

Brand Finance’s research highlights Mang Inasal’s exceptional scores in Familiarity and Recommendation, underscoring its strong recognition and enduring loyalty among consumers.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance has also cited Mang Inasal as the strongest brand in the Philippines.

Chowking: Top 3 most valuable ASEAN restaurant brand

Chowking, Jollibee Group’s popular brand blending Filipino and Chinese cuisines, demonstrated impressive growth with a 56% increase in brand value, reaching $252 million.

With a strong Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 75.6 out of 100 and an AA+ brand strength rating, Chowking earned near-perfect marks in familiarity and consideration metrics. It is now recognized as the 22nd most valuable brand in the Philippines and has risen to become the third most valuable restaurant brand in ASEAN.

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance, Asia Pacific, said in a statement, “As the impact of strategic alignment and shared resources in building consumer loyalty and driving sustained growth, iconic brands like Mang Inasal and Jollibee are growing and excelling within their sector. The collective strength of these brands reflects ASEAN’s unique ability to adapt and thrive, with its sector’s progress amplifying the region’s overall resilience and forward momentum.”

