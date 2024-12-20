“The partnership will be productive and fruitful because it is our passion to introduce fish welfare in the country. We hope that we touch the hearts of the aquaculture farming industry to consider fish welfare in their farm practices” said Atty. Heidi Caguoia, president and program director of Animal Kingdom Foundation.

The partnership of NFRDI and AKF under the FishKwela initiative is expected to be a game-changer in the Philippines’ efforts to make fish welfare the new norm, especially since these directly affect animal welfare and more importantly, human welfare.

Both NFRDI and AKF are committed to the project’s long-term success, as it aligns with the Philippines’ commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 14: Life Below Water.

AKF started the movement for fish welfare in the Philippines in 2021. AKF is known for its successful campaign “End Dog Meat Trade” and its other farmed animal welfare campaign: “Cage-free, Go Cruel-free”.

In 2021-2022, AKF initiated research to explore the existing fish welfare practices in the country. The findings revealed that fish welfare is not a completely new concept. Fisherfolk has been practicing indigenous methods to assess water quality, enhance feed efficiency, and more. However, there is still a knowledge gap that leaves fisherfolk feeling helpless.

“During our study, we identified challenges that need to be addressed. Through our partnership, we aim to create a positive impact and enhance fish welfare in the aquaculture industry in the Philippines,” added Caguioa.

The MOA signing was held on December 9 at the NFRDI Office. It was attended by AKF’s campaign officers—Claren May Echano, Tony Inting and Irven Bustamante—as well as key officials from NFRDI, including Dr. Mudjekeewis Santos, Dr. Ulysses Montojo, Dr. Minerva Fatimae Ventolero and Casiano Choresca Jr. and Dr. Maria Theresa Mutia, chief of the Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Center, who also delivered the closing message.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.