Filipino paralympic swimmer pushes for cleaner waters through collective action from volunteers from all over the country

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in collaboration with Paralympic swimmer Ernie Gawilan, successfully concluded the “Start Your Impossible” National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day, held last Dec. 14, 2024. The event, held in 33 locations across the Philippines, aimed to inspire communities to protect marine ecosystems and tackle coastal pollution, supporting Gawilan’s social commitment as a Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA).

The event, which brought together 1,302 volunteers from Toyota Motor Philippines, and the Toyota dealer network — and guided by the local government unit and environment offices — highlighted the importance of preserving the marine ecosystem and combating the pressing issue of coastal pollution.

The group of volunteers collected 789 bags of plastic waste and debris. Alongside the cleanup efforts, 10,354 mangrove seedlings were planted, further contributing to the restoration of critical mangrove forests in various coastal communities.

Ernie Gawilan, an Asian Para Games gold medalist and a proud Davaoeño, played an instrumental role in rallying the community for a cleaner future. This event holds dear to him, as Samal Island is the place which shaped him to become the athlete that he is today.

This activity is part of Ernie’s project under Toyota’s global “Start Your Impossible” program which empowers athletes not only to pursue sports excellence but also to become advocates for social good. For Gawilan, championing cleaner waters and driving environmental awareness have become central to his mission of creating meaningful change beyond sports.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Toyota family sa pagtulong sa akin sa pagtatanim at coastal cleanup ngayong araw (I am grateful to the Toyota family for helping me with the tree planting and the coastal cleanup today),” Ernie Gawilan shared in his speech at the Samal Island site of the nationwide activity. “Sana marami akong na-inspire, at pagtulungan natin na ma-preserve ang kalikasan natin, lalo na ang dagat, kasi dito po ako nagsimula (I hope I have inspired many, and let us work together to preserve our environment, especially the ocean, because this is where I started),” he added.

“Ernie is a dual hero, we have also been working alongside him in championing cleaner waters through various cleanup and planting projects” Shared Elijah Sue Marcial, TMP Vice-President for Network Sales & Systems Cluster. “This advocacy was chosen personally by Ernie as a way to give back to the communities that supported him toward his dreams,” she added.

“All of us who work for Toyota are very proud that Toyota has always worked with stakeholders and communities to give back and to Inspire,” shared Denise Lim, President of Toyota Davao, Inc. “Today, we are here to continue on Toyota’s Environmental efforts together with a truly remarkable and inspiring guest of honor,” She added.

Additionally, a volunteer from Toyota Davao City, Inc. shared his thoughts on Ernie’s Mission for cleaner waters:

“Malaki and naiambag niya sa coastal cleanup at pagtatanim ng mga bakawan (He made a significant contribution to the coastal cleanup and the planting of mangroves),” a volunteer from Toyota Davao City, Inc. shared. “Dahil sa kanyang dedikasyon at malasakit sa kalikasan, nagawa nating sama-samang maglinis at magtanim para sa mas maayos at mas luntian na hinaharap (Because of his dedication and care for the environment, we were able to clean up and plant together for a better and greener future),” he added.

