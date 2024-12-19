The leading superapp announces its third batch of GrabScholars

In the true spirit of the holiday season, Grab Philippines has officially awarded full-ride college scholarships to six exceptional freshmen students through the GrabScholar program.

These talented individuals, representing diverse regions of the Philippines, have been granted comprehensive scholarship packages to pursue their chosen courses in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Business at their chosen universities — poised to be the next generation of leaders and trailblazers.

The scholarship includes a monthly stipend to support essential expenses, such as dormitory accommodations and daily needs; as well as an annual allowance for school supplies. To further support their career aspirations, the program offers an opportunity to participate in an internship with Grab Philippines, ensuring meaningful progress toward their dream professions.

Among the recipients of the full college scholarship are Chloe Cipriano, Genille Gonzales, and Knash Alsonado.

Chloe Cipriano, a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology student at PHINMA Saint Jude College Manila, is determined to carve her path in the tech industry. With a passion for technology and solving complex problems, Chloe dreams of becoming a cybersecurity expert or software developer. The scholarship has become a lifeline for her family, currently supported by her brother, as it significantly alleviates their financial burden.

Meanwhile, Genille Gonzales is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a Major in Marketing Management program at National University — Fairview. Inspired by her aunt, a retired accountant, Genille is setting her sights on a future in public service, hoping to secure a role in a government office. She is also committed to supporting her father, Marlo, a MOVE IT rider-partner, in providing for their family’s needs.

Knash Alsonado, a BS Legal Management student at the University of the East, aspires to become a lawyer or paralegal, with plans to prepare for law school. Encouraged by her parents, Knash is motivated to support her father, Randel Alsonado, a GrabCar driver-partner, who is currently caring for her grandmother, a stroke patient. The scholarship plays a crucial role in easing the financial strain on their family.

These scholars have overcome significant personal and financial challenges to achieve academic excellence. From supporting family members with health issues to overcoming monetary hurdles, each student’s journey is a testament to their resilience and determination.

The GrabScholar program aims to provide educational opportunities to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds. By covering tuition, school supplies, and living expenses, the program ensures that these scholars can focus entirely on their studies and their aspirations.

Grab Philippines Country Head Ronald Roda shares, “We are incredibly proud of our GrabScholars. They exemplify the importance of opportunity and demonstrate how, when coupled with hard work and determination, it can shape a better future for an individual. They are a testament to what GrabScholar is all about — not just financial aid but an investment in the future leaders and trailblazers of our communities.”

As these scholars unwrap their Christmas presents this year, they do so with the knowledge that their hard work and dedication have paid off. With the support of the GrabScholar program — co-facilitated with BagoSphere, they are well on their way to achieving their dreams and making a significant impact on society.

This year’s batch of College GrabScholars expands the program’s roster to a total of 18 outstanding college students. Besides the full-ride college scholarships, GrabScholar 2024 also covered the bursary support for the educational needs of 300 K-12 students and a career acceleration pathway for 150 aspiring Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) professionals.

