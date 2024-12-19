Pioneer Insurance, a trusted name in the insurance industry, held the Topping-Off Ceremony for its new building in Bonifacio Global City, marking a significant milestone in its journey to create a space that cares for both people and planet.

Pioneer House BGC is a testament to the company’s commitment to establishing its presence in key cities and strategic locations, bringing it closer to the markets it serves. It is the fifth Pioneer House in the country, with other locations in Makati, Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

At an intimate lunch with project partners and friends held at the Sagana Brasserie BGC, Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. underscored the importance of this achievement for the company.

“This development is not just about adding a new address to our name — it’s about building a future that reflects our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the well-being of the people we serve,” Mr. Chan said.

Pioneer Real Estate Development and Management Head Jeremy D. Coyukiat also took time to reflect on the journey of Pioneer House BGC, “This building stands as a testament to our resilience, adaptability, and vision for the future.”

The Topping-Off Ceremony is a special milestone that celebrates placing the final structural beam, marking the completion of the building’s framework. Currently, it is on track for full completion in December 2025.

Eco-friendly building

Embracing sustainability, Pioneer has designed the building to achieve both Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for eco-friendly practices and WELL certification, a global standard that recognizes buildings designed to promote the health and well-being of its occupants.

“Through these globally recognized standards, we’re ensuring that Pioneer House BGC will be an environment where people can thrive, fostering productivity, creativity, and balance. By doing this, we are building not just for today, but for generations to come,” Mr. Chan expressed.

Construction Journey

Mr. Coyukiat recounted Pioneer House BGC’s journey beginning with its groundbreaking in October 2019. It marked the launch of one of the company’s most ambitious projects.

Forced to temporarily pause the project in 2020 due to the pandemic, the project evolved with a renewed vision for the future workplace. In January 2022, JSLA Architects were engaged to redesign the building to meet post-pandemic needs.

Construction of the updated design resumed in October 2022, marking a new chapter of progress. Key construction milestones progressed on schedule, culminating in the completion of the building’s structural framework on Nov. 5, 2024.

“The next milestone will be the project’s completion on Dec. 1, 2025, when Pioneer House BGC will become the new home for our operations and a symbol of resilience,” Mr. Coyukiat said.

The ceremony was attended by special guests and project partners, including Messrs. Chan and Coyukiat; Jorge Consunji, DMCI President and CEO; Arch. Jesi Ling, JSLA’s Senior Architect, Design Team; Betty Medialdea, Pioneer Insurance President and CEO; Tina de Guzman, Pioneer Shared Financials Head; Sonny Salvacion, DCI President; and Earl Ferrer, Pioneer Shared Services Head.

