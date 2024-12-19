PBBM delivers cash aid to Mindoro and Cavite typhoon victims

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Nov. 14, 2024, distributed P46.14 million in financial assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super-Typhoon Leon in Oriental Mindoro. In his speech, President Marcos emphasized the resilience of Filipinos through their cooperative endeavors and unwavering unity in facing hardships and challenges brought by any calamity.

Meanwhile, the President also delivered a total of P42.33 million in financial assistance to 4,233 farmers and fisherfolk in Cavite affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super-Typhoon Leon.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.