Tuloy-tuloy ang Pagtugon, Pagbangon, at Paghanda

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Wednesday, distributed more than P50 million in financial assistance and government services to farmers and fisherfolk affected by calamities in Albay. In his speech at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation (ICR) in Legazpi City, President Marcos said the Office of the President (OP) allocated P50 million in financial aid for three cities and 15 municipalities of Albay.

