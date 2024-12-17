SM, through the SM Store’s “Shop and Share a Toy” recently provided Christmas toys to 6,000 underprivileged kids in Metro Manila, Cagayan, Isabela, Batangas, Bicol Region, Cebu, and Zamboanga City to herald the season of giving.

This year’s initiative was a 20% increase from last year’s 5,000 donated toys. The distribution of toys was conducted in partnership with SM Foundation, World Vision, Good Neighbors Philippines, and Rotary International.

From Dec. 1 to 10, 2024, SM Store offered customers the chance to bring joy to a child by donating a toy with a small contribution. For every single-receipt purchase of P3,000, customers were eligible to donate a brand-new toy for only P100.

Through the donations from the campaign, select SPED (Special Education) schools in Zamboanga City were also able to recreate their play area inside the classrooms.





A 2021 study highlighted the vital role of games and toys in children’s lives, contributing significantly to their cognitive, motor, psychosocial, emotional, and linguistic development.

For more information about SM Store’s Shop&Share programs, visit smstore.com/csr.

