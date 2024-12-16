DigiPlus Interactive, the brand behind popular gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, announced its double recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024.

DigiPlus was honored with the Corporate Excellence Award and the Fast Enterprise Award, reinforcing its role as a leader in digital entertainment.

The awards ceremony, held on Dec. 11 at Hilton Manila, celebrated businesses and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, leadership, and innovation. The Corporate Excellence Award recognizes DigiPlus’ commitment to sustainable growth, innovative leadership, and exemplary business practices. The Fast Enterprise Award acknowledges the company’s rapid growth and adaptability in an ever-evolving and competitive market.

“DigiPlus was born from a vision to redefine digital entertainment in the Philippines,” said Celeste Jovenir, Vice-President for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability. “This recognition is a celebration of the incredible passion, ingenuity, and dedication of our team. It is also a tribute to our stakeholders, whose trust empowers us, and the communities we serve, who inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and elevating entertainment experiences for all.”

In 2024, DigiPlus reached significant milestones that underscore its leadership in innovation and community impact. Among its highlights, the company celebrated a record-breaking P154-million jackpot winner through its flagship BingoPlus platform and launched Pinoy Drop Ball, a modern take on traditional Filipino gaming. DigiPlus also achieved a 200% increase in tech talent, reflecting its investment in building a stronger, more innovative workforce.

Beyond its entertainment platforms, DigiPlus deepened its social impact through the BingoPlus Foundation, committing P100 million to various community initiatives. These include typhoon recovery programs, clean water projects, and the establishment of PLUS centers, which serve as health and livelihood hubs for underserved communities.

These awards validate DigiPlus’ unwavering commitment to excellence and responsibility, driving its vision to become the number one leisure and entertainment hub in the Philippines while making meaningful contributions to society.

