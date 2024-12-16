The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Philippines Chapter celebrated the achievements of remarkable Filipino business leaders and enterprises on Dec. 11 at Hilton Manila. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is Asia’s largest and most prestigious award networking platform, spanning 16 markets annually.
This year, the APEA focused on “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, recognizing visionary business leaders and organizations whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Philippines.
A distinguished panel of judges meticulously evaluated over 150 nominees, assessing each entrepreneur and organization based on their coherence. This rigorous process determined the winners across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.
“As we recognize the outstanding achievements of our awardees, we celebrate their unwavering determination, resilience, and ingenuity. Their stories inspire us to envision a future where success is shared and opportunities are universal,” the Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, announced in an uplifting welcome speech.
Manuel B. Villar, Jr., Chairman of Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., received the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for his contribution in shaping a better livelihood for the Filipinos. Regarded as the ‘Father of the Philippine Real Estate Industry’, Villar’s companies have built more than 500,000 houses for middle-class Filipino families. Today, he continues to dedicate his life towards ensuring the life path he took from poverty to success may be experienced by all Filipinos.
Award winners under the Master Entrepreneur category include Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman & CEO of DDB Group Philippines and Enrico Dee, President & CEO of Foodee Global Food Concepts, who were honored for their outstanding leadership.
Century Pacific Food, Inc., Hilti Philippines, Inc., and Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.), Inc. were among the recipients of the Inspirational Brand award. Businesses recognized under the Fast Enterprise category include DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and I-Fern Corporation. Lastly, among the top companies taking home the Corporate Excellence award were GOAC Group Of Companies and Nimbyx.
PR Newswire was the Official News Release Distribution Partner for the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines Chapter. Media partners included BusinessWorld, Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine.
AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2024
PHILIPPINES CHAPTER
|
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY
|NAME
|COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
MANUEL B. VILLAR, JR.
CHAIRMAN
|VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.
|
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|NAME
|COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|DR. VICTORIA G. BELO
FOUNDER, CEO, AND MEDICAL DIRECTOR
|BELO MEDICAL GROUP
|
BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|
ALEX A. MABAQUIAO, JR.
CEO
|BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP.
|PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|GIL G. CHUA
GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO
|DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
ENRICO DEE
PRESIDENT & CEO
|FOODEE GLOBAL FOOD CONCEPTS
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
DR. STEVE MARK GAN
CHAIRMAN & CEO
|GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES
|
HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
TOMMANNY TAN
PRESIDENT & CEO
|I-FERN CORPORATION
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
PAOLO KALAW
FOUNDER & CEO
|NIMBYX
|
HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
ELMER M. LAPEÑA
EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR
|SAGA PH
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
SHELMAR KITCH LA VICTORIA
CEO & CO-FOUNDER
|SMART HOME PHILIPPINES
|
CONSTRUCTION
|
FRANCO M. PEDREGOSA
PRESIDENT & CEO
|THE FIGTREE PROPERTIES OPC
|REAL ESTATE
|DIANE ISABEL CHUA
MANAGING DIRECTOR
|TRIBAL WORLDWIDE PHILIPPINES
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
RONNIE L. SIASOYCO
CHAIRMAN & CEO
|TRION GROUP
|ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS
|TENGKU JADEEYAH ABANG
FOUNDER & CEO
|TWIN RAMS MEDIA GROUP OPC
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|
MATHIEU GUILLAUME
PRESIDENT & CEO
|VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC.
|
AGRICULTURE
|
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
BENT AND BUZZ
|PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP.
|
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP.
|ENTERTAINMENT
|I-FERN CORPORATION
|
DIRECT SELLING
|
NOVODENTAL
|HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|S5 FRANCHISE SYSTEM, INC.
|
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS
|
SMART HOME PHILIPPINES
|CONSTRUCTION
|TRION TRADE, INC.
|
ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS
|
VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC.
|
AGRICULTURE
|
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|BELO MEDICAL GROUP
|BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP.
|PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, INC.
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HILTI PHILIPPINES, INC.
|
CONSTRUCTION
|
NIMBYX
|HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|RENT.PH
|
REAL ESTATE
|
RIPPLE8
|PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|WATSONS PERSONAL CARE STORES (PHILS.), INC.
|
RETAIL
|
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
DDB PHILIPPINES
|PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP.
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
EXIST SOFTWARE LABS, INC.
|
TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT
|
GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES
|HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|NIMBYX
|
HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
SOUTHVILLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL AND COLLEGES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING
|VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.
|
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
|
VIVENTIS SEARCH ASIA, INC.
|
PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
