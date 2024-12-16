The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Philippines Chapter celebrated the achievements of remarkable Filipino business leaders and enterprises on Dec. 11 at Hilton Manila. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is Asia’s largest and most prestigious award networking platform, spanning 16 markets annually.

This year, the APEA focused on “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, recognizing visionary business leaders and organizations whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Philippines.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously evaluated over 150 nominees, assessing each entrepreneur and organization based on their coherence. This rigorous process determined the winners across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

“As we recognize the outstanding achievements of our awardees, we celebrate their unwavering determination, resilience, and ingenuity. Their stories inspire us to envision a future where success is shared and opportunities are universal,” the Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, announced in an uplifting welcome speech.

Manuel B. Villar, Jr., Chairman of Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., received the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for his contribution in shaping a better livelihood for the Filipinos. Regarded as the ‘Father of the Philippine Real Estate Industry’, Villar’s companies have built more than 500,000 houses for middle-class Filipino families. Today, he continues to dedicate his life towards ensuring the life path he took from poverty to success may be experienced by all Filipinos.

Award winners under the Master Entrepreneur category include Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman & CEO of DDB Group Philippines and Enrico Dee, President & CEO of Foodee Global Food Concepts, who were honored for their outstanding leadership.

Century Pacific Food, Inc., Hilti Philippines, Inc., and Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.), Inc. were among the recipients of the Inspirational Brand award. Businesses recognized under the Fast Enterprise category include DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and I-Fern Corporation. Lastly, among the top companies taking home the Corporate Excellence award were GOAC Group Of Companies and Nimbyx.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2024

PHILIPPINES CHAPTER

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY MANUEL B. VILLAR, JR. CHAIRMAN VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY DR. VICTORIA G. BELO FOUNDER, CEO, AND MEDICAL DIRECTOR BELO MEDICAL GROUP BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE ALEX A. MABAQUIAO, JR. CEO BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT GIL G. CHUA GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES ENRICO DEE PRESIDENT & CEO FOODEE GLOBAL FOOD CONCEPTS FOOD & BEVERAGE DR. STEVE MARK GAN CHAIRMAN & CEO GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY TOMMANNY TAN PRESIDENT & CEO I-FERN CORPORATION DIRECT SELLING PAOLO KALAW FOUNDER & CEO NIMBYX HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY ELMER M. LAPEÑA EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR SAGA PH PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SHELMAR KITCH LA VICTORIA CEO & CO-FOUNDER SMART HOME PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION FRANCO M. PEDREGOSA PRESIDENT & CEO THE FIGTREE PROPERTIES OPC REAL ESTATE DIANE ISABEL CHUA MANAGING DIRECTOR TRIBAL WORLDWIDE PHILIPPINES PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES RONNIE L. SIASOYCO CHAIRMAN & CEO TRION GROUP ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS TENGKU JADEEYAH ABANG FOUNDER & CEO TWIN RAMS MEDIA GROUP OPC PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MATHIEU GUILLAUME PRESIDENT & CEO VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC. AGRICULTURE

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY BENT AND BUZZ PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP. ENTERTAINMENT I-FERN CORPORATION DIRECT SELLING NOVODENTAL HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY S5 FRANCHISE SYSTEM, INC. INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS SMART HOME PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION TRION TRADE, INC. ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC. AGRICULTURE

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY BELO MEDICAL GROUP BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, INC. CONSUMER GOODS HILTI PHILIPPINES, INC. CONSTRUCTION NIMBYX HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY RENT.PH REAL ESTATE RIPPLE8 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES WATSONS PERSONAL CARE STORES (PHILS.), INC. RETAIL

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY DDB PHILIPPINES PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP. ENTERTAINMENT EXIST SOFTWARE LABS, INC. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY NIMBYX HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY SOUTHVILLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL AND COLLEGES EDUCATION & TRAINING VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT VIVENTIS SEARCH ASIA, INC. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

