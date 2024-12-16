The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Philippines Chapter celebrated the achievements of remarkable Filipino business leaders and enterprises on Dec. 11 at Hilton Manila. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is Asia’s largest and most prestigious award networking platform, spanning 16 markets annually.

This year, the APEA focused on “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, recognizing visionary business leaders and organizations whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Philippines.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously evaluated over 150 nominees, assessing each entrepreneur and organization based on their coherence. This rigorous process determined the winners across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

“As we recognize the outstanding achievements of our awardees, we celebrate their unwavering determination, resilience, and ingenuity. Their stories inspire us to envision a future where success is shared and opportunities are universal,” the Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, announced in an uplifting welcome speech.

Manuel B. Villar, Jr., Chairman of Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., received the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for his contribution in shaping a better livelihood for the Filipinos. Regarded as the ‘Father of the Philippine Real Estate Industry’, Villar’s companies have built more than 500,000 houses for middle-class Filipino families. Today, he continues to dedicate his life towards ensuring the life path he took from poverty to success may be experienced by all Filipinos.

Award winners under the Master Entrepreneur category include Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman & CEO of DDB Group Philippines and Enrico Dee, President & CEO of Foodee Global Food Concepts, who were honored for their outstanding leadership.

Century Pacific Food, Inc., Hilti Philippines, Inc., and Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.), Inc. were among the recipients of the Inspirational Brand award. Businesses recognized under the Fast Enterprise category include DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and I-Fern Corporation. Lastly, among the top companies taking home the Corporate Excellence award were GOAC Group Of Companies and Nimbyx.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2024

PHILIPPINES CHAPTER

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY
NAME COMPANY

INDUSTRY

MANUEL B. VILLAR, JR.

CHAIRMAN 

 VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

 

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
NAME COMPANY

INDUSTRY
DR. VICTORIA G. BELO

FOUNDER, CEO, AND MEDICAL DIRECTOR

 BELO MEDICAL GROUP

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

ALEX A. MABAQUIAO, JR.

CEO

 BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
GIL G. CHUA

GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO

 DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

ENRICO DEE

PRESIDENT & CEO

 FOODEE GLOBAL FOOD CONCEPTS

FOOD & BEVERAGE

DR. STEVE MARK GAN

CHAIRMAN & CEO

 GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

TOMMANNY TAN

PRESIDENT & CEO 

 I-FERN CORPORATION

DIRECT SELLING

PAOLO KALAW

FOUNDER & CEO

 NIMBYX

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

ELMER M. LAPEÑA

EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR 

 SAGA PH

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

SHELMAR KITCH LA VICTORIA

CEO & CO-FOUNDER

 SMART HOME PHILIPPINES

CONSTRUCTION

FRANCO M. PEDREGOSA

PRESIDENT & CEO

 THE FIGTREE PROPERTIES OPC REAL ESTATE
DIANE ISABEL CHUA

MANAGING DIRECTOR

 TRIBAL WORLDWIDE PHILIPPINES

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

RONNIE L. SIASOYCO

CHAIRMAN & CEO

 TRION GROUP ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS
TENGKU JADEEYAH ABANG

FOUNDER & CEO 

 TWIN RAMS MEDIA GROUP OPC

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

MATHIEU GUILLAUME

PRESIDENT & CEO

 VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC.

AGRICULTURE

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
COMPANY

INDUSTRY

BENT AND BUZZ

 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP.

 ENTERTAINMENT
I-FERN CORPORATION

DIRECT SELLING

NOVODENTAL

 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
S5 FRANCHISE SYSTEM, INC.

INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

SMART HOME PHILIPPINES

 CONSTRUCTION
TRION TRADE, INC.

ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS

VIENOVO PHILIPPINES, INC.

AGRICULTURE

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY
BELO MEDICAL GROUP BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
BLUERISE HOLDING ENT. CORP. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, INC.

 CONSUMER GOODS
HILTI PHILIPPINES, INC.

CONSTRUCTION

NIMBYX

 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
RENT.PH

REAL ESTATE

RIPPLE8

 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
WATSONS PERSONAL CARE STORES (PHILS.), INC.

RETAIL

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

DDB PHILIPPINES

 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP.

ENTERTAINMENT

EXIST SOFTWARE LABS, INC.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

GAOC GROUP OF COMPANIES

 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
NIMBYX

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOUTHVILLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL AND COLLEGES

 EDUCATION & TRAINING
VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

VIVENTIS SEARCH ASIA, INC.

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

 

 

