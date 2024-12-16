Renowned Volvo safety, designed with a smaller CO2 footprint

Volvo, with its new distributor Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), launches the first fully electric subcompact SUV, the EX30. Designed for people and planet, the new Volvo EX30 combines everything great about Volvo vehicles. It features cutting-edge technology, world-renowned safety, and the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date.

EFFICIENT POWER

Delivering 272 horsepower and 343 Nm of torque to the rear wheels, the EX30 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. It offers energy efficiency as low as 17.5 kWh per 100 kilometers, paired with rapid DC fast charging that reaches 80% in only 26.5 minutes.

SAFETY, AS ALWAYS

As with every Volvo, advanced safety features come standard. Pilot Assist helps manage speed and distance to vehicles ahead while providing steering assistance and prompts as needed. It can escalate warnings if the driver is unresponsive. Paired with Driver Attention Monitoring, it analyzes driving behavior to detect signs of fatigue or reduced focus, issuing alerts via sound and messages in the driver information display.

The Collision Avoidance System enhances safety by delivering audio and visual warnings, along with brake pulse alerts, when a collision risk is detected. In critical situations, it can brake automatically or steer the car to help avoid or reduce potential impacts.

SOPHISTICATED EXPERIENCE

The EX30 offers serene design with nature-inspired colors, tactile finishes, and four interior themes crafted with renewable materials. Its ambient lighting features five Scandinavian-inspired modes, complemented by Harman Kardon® immersive audio. An advanced climate system ensures a fresh and comfortable cabin with air quality monitoring and remote pre-cleaning. The interior also offers versatile storage, including a 61-liter underfloor compartment, 318 liters with the rear seats up, and 904 liters when folded. Five ergonomic seats with discreet ISOFIX attachments ensure safety and comfort for all passengers.

SUSTAINABILITY BUILT, EXCEPTIONALLY DESIGNED

The EX30 is built with sustainability at its core. Manufactured in a factory powered by climate-neutral energy, it integrates sustainable materials throughout its design. Approximately 25% of the aluminum and 17% of the steel used in its production is recycled. The interior showcases smarter materials like denim, flax, wool-blend fabrics containing 70% recycled polyester, and plastics, 17% of which are recycled — a Volvo record.

PERSONAL SERVICE, GUARANTEED

Volvo Personal Service simplifies car care with a Scandinavian approach, offering direct access to Personal Service Technicians who handle your Volvo with care and expertise. Enjoy immediate servicing, transparent processes, and trusted technicians ensuring your car stays in top condition.

In addition, the EX30 is backed by a comprehensive warranty program. This includes a five-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 160,000-km battery warranty, whichever comes first. Preventative maintenance service (PMS) is also available annually or every 10,000 km, ensuring the EX30 stays in excellent condition.

OWN ONE TODAY

The Volvo EX30 debuts at PHP2,990,000, delivering exceptional value as a premium, fully electric subcompact SUV. Experience the future of mobility by booking a test drive today. Visit us at Volvo Makati, 2nd Floor, UDC Building, 2272 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, 1232. For inquiries, email us at inquiry@volvocarsph.com or visit https://www.volvocars.com/ph to learn more.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.