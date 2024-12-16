The advancement of digital transformation in the Philippines hinges on the strength of public-private partnerships (PPPs), which are crucial in bridging connectivity gaps and driving the effective use of technology.

Speaking at the recent GSMA Digital Nation Summit Manila, Emmanuel Estrada, VP for Regulatory Development and Strategy at Globe, emphasized the importance of government and private sector collaboration to address the evolving needs of Filipinos in the digital age.

Globe, a steadfast proponent of PPPs, actively engages in initiatives such as the Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF), led by the Private Sector Advisory Council and comprised by mobile network operators, tower companies, and government stakeholders.

CPTF works toward maximizing existing networks, constructing over 150 new sites, and exploring innovative technologies such as satellite services to serve Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA).

The role of government policy is also pivotal in enabling PPPs to thrive. Estrada highlighted the need to revise outdated regulations and establish transparent, consistent, and stable policy frameworks to encourage private sector investment and ensure that long-term partnerships remain mutually beneficial.

“The old, antiquated policies are no longer effective and relevant in today’s digital economy. Once that is addressed, let’s streamline all the processes. We’ve made a lot of headway. EO 32, for example, has helped speed up our network deployments in the last three years, getting us to where we are right now in terms of connectivity. Those antiquated policies, some dating back to 1931, are the ones that we need to really work on together with the government,” said Estrada in a panel discussion on the topic “From Policy to Practice – Designing PPPs for Digital Innovation.”

Estrada was referring to Executive Order No. 32, which streamlined the permits process for telecommunications infrastructure. Globe has seen a 20% improvement in permits processing between 2022 and 2024, with several LGUs simplifying permits procedure.

Beyond addressing policy barriers, PPPs must look into delivering solutions that meet the specific needs of the public, according to Estrada, underscoring the importance of aligning technology with real-world applications that bring value to individuals and communities.

Estrada noted that while 96% of the population is covered by at least a 3G or 4G signal, only 63% maintain active subscriptions, with much of the usage concentrated on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. While these platforms provide avenues for personal business and entertainment, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing usability that enriches lives.

“First, let’s fix connectivity, and once that’s done, let’s improve usability. It’s one thing to have the connection, but using it effectively and learning how to benefit from it is something else. The usability we’re focusing on involves people using connectivity for educational purposes, reconnecting with long-lost relatives, accessing health consultations, and managing their finances. That’s when it truly brings value,” he explained.

As the Philippines continues its journey towards digital transformation, public-private partnerships remain an essential mechanism for expanding access and ensuring that no one is left behind. By working closely with the government and other stakeholders, Globe is driving initiatives to deliver universal connectivity and foster meaningful digital inclusion.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.