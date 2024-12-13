Globe has earned two prestigious recognitions at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024, where it was named as one of the Top Workplaces in Asia and Industry Champions of the Year.

It was the 5th time for Globe to win in the Top Workplaces category and the 4th in the Industry Champions category, underscoring the company’s excellence in digital transformation, workplace inclusivity, employee development, and sustainability initiatives.

“It is particularly commendable that Globe has once again emerged as a winner of the ACES Awards, showcasing sustained excellence and leadership over the years,” said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards.

Additionally, in an official statement, the ACES Council emphasized Globe’s exceptional leadership in the telecom sector, characterized by its innovative digital solutions and steadfast commitment to sustainability.

“Their comprehensive approach to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace, along with their strategic initiatives in digital transformation, sets them apart as an industry leader. These accolades highlight Globe Telecom’s dedication to excellence, employee well-being, and creating a positive impact on society and the environment,” said the Council.

ACES has been honoring business excellence across Asia since 2014, celebrating outstanding achievements in leadership, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. This year, ACES received a record number of 682 nominations, reflecting the growing recognition of excellence and innovation in the region.

The ACES 2024 awards ceremonies were held at the InterContinental Hotel, Bangkok, on November 14 for the sustainability category, and November 15 for leadership.

“These awards celebrate our focus on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability,” said Renato Jiao, Globe’s Chief Human Resource Officer. “We are committed to creating opportunities and nurturing environments where our people can grow and flourish. This honor reflects the collective effort of our team and motivates us to continue fostering positive change for both the society and the environment.”

Globe is deeply committed to its employees, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, as evidenced by 44.3% of its workforce being female. The company also has policies supporting same-sex and common-law partners as qualified dependents.

Overall, the company has a 92% engagement rate among its employees, three points higher than global telco and Philippine averages.

In 2023, Globe invested Php 63 million in employee learning and development, offering programs like the Globe Technical Cadetship and General Management tracks to enhance skills and leadership, further solidifying its role as a top employer.

The telco also leads in sustainability, working toward achieving a net-zero carbon emission target and promoting circularity and biodiversity conservation. Significant investments in renewable energy and resource efficiency highlight Globe’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship, setting industry benchmarks for sustainability and corporate responsibility.

