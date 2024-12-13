Over 6 million families are dealing with the aftermath of the recent typhoon, while rising inflation continues to impact everyday household costs, leaving many Filipino families struggling to make ends meet. In the midst of these challenges, JuanHand reminds Filipinos that if they need a helping hand, Sagot ka ni JuanHand!

With the company’s commitment to helping improve financial inclusion in the country, JuanHand’s “Need a helping hand? Sagot ka ni JuanHand!” campaign places family at the heart of its message. More than just a slogan, it’s a message of reassurance—reminding Filipinos that no one should face tough times alone. By offering accessible and convenient financial assistance, JuanHand empowers Filipinos to access immediate relief from the comfort of their own homes. Whether dealing with a monetary setback or managing daily expenses, JuanHand is always ready to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.

“For us, it’s important to recognize the realities Filipinos face today,” says Francisco “Coco” Mauricio, President and Chief Executive Officer of JuanHand. “We understand the struggle: Life is tough, especially when balancing a growing family, mounting bills, and unexpected costs. That is why at JuanHand, our role is clear: to give Filipinos a helping hand when they need it most,” Mauricio added.

To amplify its message of resilience and hope, JuanHand has partnered with actress and entrepreneur Arci Muñoz as its brand ambassador. With her own experience of overcoming financial struggles and building a successful business, Arci is a relatable voice for JuanHand’s mission of empowerment. “I’ve faced my share of challenges, especially with managing finances. But I’ve learned that with the right support and determination, you can turn things around. That’s why I’m proud to work with JuanHand, they’ve already helped so many take control of their financial journey, and I truly believe in their mission to empower others,” says Muñoz.

With JuanHand, the #1 fintech lending app in the Philippines, Filipinos can access loans of up to PHP50,000 and with affordable rates and minimal requirements, making it the ideal solution for those seeking financial assistance. The application process is simple and hassle-free, they just need to download the app, submit one valid ID and a few information, and approval is within five minutes. “We believe that financial support shouldn’t be complicated or out of reach. It should give Filipinos the ability to take control of their financial well-being,” explains Mauricio.

JuanHand is committed to more than just providing financial solutions; it is dedicated to educating and empowering Filipinos to make smarter financial decisions. This commitment is what makes JuanHand a trusted partner, every step of the way. To date, JuanHand has helped more than 2 million Filipinos, with over 20,000 loan disbursements per day.

Watch the campaign video here. Visit JuanHand’s official website, https://www.juanhand.com/ or their official social media pages, Facebook and TikTok, for more information.

