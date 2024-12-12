All the way from Down Under and the United States, Allbirds is now available in the Philippines!

As Time Magazine’s “World’s Most Comfortable Shoes,” the renowned American sustainable footwear has reached the Philippines and has now made its home in the metro’s most notable malls.

Best known for their sturdy yet lightweight pairs, Allbirds consistently sets the standard in footwear by championing sustainability with their B Corp-certified products — a distinction awarded to brands with high standards for social impact, environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

A pair that looks good on you — and the environment, is certainly the Allbirds trademark. If you’re looking to own a pair of Allbirds yourself, you can spot and shop them at these locations:

Allbirds Mall of Asia, Level 2 North Entertainment Mall

Allbirds SM Megamall, Level 3 Mega Fashion Hall

Allbirds Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Level 2 Main Wing

If you can’t drop by our stores, you can also shop Allbirds online and in the comfort of your own home at our official website, allbirds.com.ph! You can also find them in select ResIToeIRun, Bratpack, R.O.X., and The Travel Club+ stores nationwide.

Now that Allbirds have settled into their newfound store homes in the Philippines, the Filipino flock isn’t one to miss out on giving Allbirds the signature warm welcome we’re known for, and that’s just what the flock did last Nov. 8 at the Allbirds SM Mall of Asia store launch event!

The flock spent a fun afternoon over drinks and snacks, learning more about the sustainable pairs. In addition, Ruth Sanchez, Brand Manager for Allbirds PH, formally introduced Allbirds to our flock, with TV personalities like Enzo Pineda and Erika Kristensen also sharing their good reviews of the ultra-comfy footwear. It was truly a commemorative event that was made even more special by our own Allbirds flock!

This is your sign to drop by your nearest Allbirds store and shop your own ultra-comfy and sustainable pairs today! Don’t forget to stay updated on all things Allbirds and follow @allbirds_ph on Instagram and TikTok, Allbirds Philippines on Facebook, and visit the official website, allbirds.com.ph for the latest scoop on the flock!

