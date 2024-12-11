The leadership transition, which was first announced to employees and partners, takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025 and is the result of a two-year succession plan, which falls in line with GOLDEN ABC’s group-wide succession strategy

On Jan. 1, 2025, Bernie Liu will officially step down as CEO of GOLDEN ABC (GABC) — popularly known as the Penshoppe group— after serving in the role for nearly 30 years, beginning in 1996. In line with such move, Bernie will focus on his role as Executive Chairman of both GOLDEN ABC as well as its holding company, LH Paragon, Inc. (LHPI).

Assuming the role of GOLDEN ABC’s CEO is Alice Liu, marking the culmination of a two-year long succession plan, as part of the company’s succession strategy. Alice, who has served as GABC’s President and COO since March of 2023, was elected and appointed by the company’s board of directors to serve as the new CEO.

With such appointment, she relinquishes her COO title but will continue to serve as the organization’s President. The transition is the result of meticulous planning, with Bernie and Alice working closely with the company’s leadership over the past two years to ensure a smooth handover.

Bernie Liu: A Legacy of Visionary Leadership

Bernie Liu’s visionary leadership, combined with the guidance of GABC’s founders — his parents, Dame Norma Liu and Knight Leo Lim Liu — has transformed the company into a thriving multi-brand fashion enterprise. Today, its portfolio includes Penshoppe, OXGN, Regatta, Forme, Memo, and BOCU.

Rooted in a vision of “building brands for the world,” Bernie made it the company’s mandate to bring the Philippines’ best to the world, elevating local talent and bringing it to global stage. Today, the retailer is a leader in the fashion industry, proudly carrying proprietary brands and continuing to grow its presence in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Throughout Bernie’s leadership, GABC’s brands have consistently earned recognition from both local and international award-giving bodies. Notable accolades include being named Global Retailer of the Year by the Philippine Retailers Association and the Department of Trade and Industry. Additionally, several of its brands achieved Hall-of-Famer status as Retailer of the Year from the same organization. The company also won as Retail Asia’s Domestic E-Tailer of the Year and represented the Philippines and emerged as a winner in the ASEAN Centricity category at the prestigious ASEAN Business Awards, among other recognitions.

Bernie himself is widely respected throughout the industry and larger business community, having held key roles such as President and Chairman of the Philippine Retailers Association. Among his personal honors are the Agora Award for Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship, the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award, and the Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Most recently, he received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Papal Award for his service and contributions to the church.

“As we embark on this new chapter as a company, I am confident that under Alice’s leadership, we will continue to fulfill our purpose of inspiring greatness — through the work we do, the communities we serve, and the brands we are building — while striving toward our vision,” Bernie shared.

Alice Liu: Poised to Lead GABC’s Future

Alice Liu steps into her new role as CEO following a tenure marked by significant contributions as President and COO. She has spearheaded efforts to modernize GABC’s operations, enhance e-commerce capabilities, and embed sustainability across the organization. Alice also prioritized innovation in learning and development, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of retail excellence.

Her efforts have earned GABC numerous accolades, including recognition as a Great Place To Work®, inclusion among the Philippines’ Best Employers by Statista and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the Pandemic Retail Innovation Award, and later the Retail Employer Award from the Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards, among others.

Beyond GABC, Alice is an active voice in the industry, serving on the boards of the Philippine Retailers Association and the Philippine Franchise Association. With such positions, Alice champions to uplift and advance the local retail industry, empowering enterprises to navigate the ever-changing landscape of retail.

“I am honored to step into the CEO role and build on the legacy that Bernie has created alongside our founders,” said Alice Liu. “The past two years have been a transformative journey for GOLDEN ABC, and I am excited to lead our talented team toward an even brighter future. As we work toward the fulfilment of our vision, we will continue to innovate and bring our brands even closer to our customers,” she added.

A Seamless Transition

Leadership succession has been a key component of GOLDEN ABC’s long-term strategy. The company ensures continuity by training successors for all major leadership positions, maintaining business stability and operational excellence. In her new role, Alice aims to act as a bridge for the company’s next-generation leaders, who are all currently under training, taking on different leadership roles within the company.

Among Alice’s mandates include a continued focus on professional development, with senior leaders from the company all undergoing Lean Six Sigma training, as well as the infusion of new leadership, all of whom bring with them global perspectives.

Under Alice’s stewardship, GOLDEN ABC is poised to strengthen its core business while exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth.

“Transitions are essential for evolution, and Alice’s leadership is exactly what GOLDEN ABC needs for this next phase,” Bernie Liu remarked. “Her vision, passion, and expertise will undoubtedly propel the company to greater success.”

With Bernie’s continued strategic involvement and Alice’s proven leadership, GOLDEN ABC remains steadfast in its vision to build brands for the world. As the company embraces this new chapter, it is well-positioned to thrive in an ever-evolving retail landscape, honoring its legacy while boldly shaping its future.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.