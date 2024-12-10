The countdown to the holidays just got more exciting as ZALORA officially launches its 12.12 Year-End Sale, inviting shoppers to discover the perfect gifts for everyone on their Christmas wishlist from today until Dec. 15, 2024 at zalora.com.ph. This year’s celebration is made even more special with celebrity IT couple, Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras celebrating their first Christmas with each other and with ZALORA, embodying the joy of finding the “Real Deal” this holiday season.

Gifts for Everyone

ZALORA recommends gifts from its stellar lineup of global favorites like adidas, Nike, New Balance and Puma. On top of new colorway drops of the crowd-favorite adidas Terraces collection, ZALORA and adidas are also launching collector’s shirts featuring artworks from local artists, exclusively available on ZALORA.

The best gifts truly come in small packages with Swarovski on sale up to 40% off and Charriol at 3% off + 2% Cashback plus a free exclusive gift of a snow globe worth Php10K. Luxury is indeed available on ZALORA with Coach, Dior Beauty, Jo Malone, and Dyson all offering holiday glam for all.

Fashion favorites Mango, COS, H&M, & Other Stories, Urban Revivo; travel best-sellers American Tourister, Samsonite, the 815 co, and Kamiliant; plus Gingersnaps, Mothercare, Mini Melissa and more for kids complete the perfect wishlist lineup.

Kyline and Kobe’s first Christmas

Adding even more sparkle to the season, Kyline and Kobe are the perfect duo to bring ZALORA’s campaign to life, celebrating the joy of real connections and real finds. “Whether it’s love or the perfect holiday gift, we always want the REAL DEAL — something authentic and meaningful,” said Kyline, sharing her excitement about joining the ZALORA family. “I had my first shoot with ZALORA back in 2020, during the pandemic! It’s crazy to think that four years later, I am now officially joining the family. I’m thrilled to be here, and to have this experience with Kyline makes it even more special,” shares Kobe.

ZALORA, in partnership with Sparkle GMA Artist Center, held a festive launch event on Dec. 4 at Manila House bringing together Sparkle GMA artists, media, and ZALORA VIPs. Guests were surprised with a scavenger hunt of gifts, and the evening was even more vibrant with Diageo’s cocktails and spirits along with athleisure brand adidas showcasing its holiday picks, highlighting the intersection of style and celebration that ZALORA is known for.

Aashish Midha, CEO and Managing Director of ZALORA Philippines and Indonesia, spoke about the partnership, saying, “Kyline and Kobe are the freshest faces for ZALORA because they represent authenticity, individuality, and the spirit of giving that we champion this holiday season. They embody the joy of finding the ‘Real Deal,’ whether it’s a meaningful connection or the perfect gift, and that’s exactly what ZALORA strives to deliver to our customers every day.”

Joy Marcelo, First Vice-President for Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Talent Development and Management, expressed great excitement about the growing and stronger partnership with ZALORA. With Heart Evangelista as ZALORA’s first endorser, the brand set a high standard in fashion and lifestyle. Now, the addition of Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras brings even more star power and versatility to their campaigns. Marcelo shared, “We are thrilled to bring the REAL DEAL this ZALORA 12.12 Christmas Sale, a highly anticipated event where customers can enjoy unbeatable deals and exclusive promotions. Having Kyline and Kobe join Heart in representing ZALORA is a testament to the dynamic energy and diverse talent of our Sparkle artists. Together, they embody style, authenticity, and creativity, which are perfectly aligned with ZALORA’s brand values.” This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience, making this year’s 12.12 Christmas Sale more exciting and memorable for customers as they celebrate the festive season.

Vouchers and Giveaways this Season of Giving

This 12.12, ZALORA is pulling all the stops with an array of exciting deals and exclusive offers to make holiday shopping truly memorable. With discounts up to 90% off, generous cashback rewards, and free shipping deals, shoppers can enjoy incredible savings on every purchase. ZALORA’s nationwide shipping ensures customers across the Philippines can access these amazing deals, while its expanded assortment of brands guarantees the perfect gift for everyone — including dad, mom, partners, best friends, kids, and even pets.

To end the year strong, ZALORA has partnered up with valued payment partners like BPI, Metrobank, EastWest Bank, UnionBank, and more to enjoy up to P1,000 worth of savings on top of sitewide deals and discounts. Get your Holiday wish lists ready and start loading your carts, the best shopping deals are yours to unlock this 12.12.

ZALORA is also giving away P120k worth of vouchers through a social media giveaway. Customers can join by sharing their 12.12 wishlists and tagging @zaloraph @itskylinealcantara and @_kokoparas on Instagram using the hashtags #ZALORA1212 and #KylineKobeforZALORA

Shop like a VIP

Spend P3k from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15 and get a ZALORA VIP subscription for FREE! ZALORA VIP customers enjoy first dibs on the hottest deals and latest arrivals, free and fast delivery with no minimum spend and a special cash back on every order!

The 12.12 Year-End Sale is now live, and ZALORA invites everyone to experience the joy of finding gifts they’ll love from brands they trust. Don’t miss Kyline and Kobe’s first campaign with ZALORA and the much-anticipated “12 Gifts of Christmas” on YouTube, launched on Dec. 6, where Kyline and Kobe take center stage to unveil giveaways from 12 incredible brands, each one offering the perfect holiday cheer. With unbeatable deals, exclusive offers, and the convenience of shopping from anywhere, there’s no better way to make this holiday season extra special. Visit www.zalora.com.ph and discover the “Real Deal” this 12.12!

