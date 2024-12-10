Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, has been honored with the prestigious CXP Best Customer Experience Award 2024, strengthening its position as a leader in customer service excellence in the Philippine insurance industry. Cocolife also holds the distinction of being the only Filipino company to receive the award among its Southeast Asian contemporaries.

Awarded by CXP Asia, the region’s premier body recognizing excellence in customer experience, the event celebrates organizations that set benchmarks in service and innovation across Asia.

Cocolife executives Ma. Rowena Asnan, First Vice-President, Marketing and Research; Teresa Bose, Vice-President, Customer Experience; and Ma. Rowena Enojo, Head, System and Project Management received the trophy during the awards night recently held at the One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The CXP Best Customer Service Awards Asia 2024 highlighted the theme “Beyond Expectations, Beyond Experimentations, Beyond Excellence, and Beyond Edges.”

“This award is a testament to our efforts in elevating customer satisfaction, redefining the expectations of what an insurance provider can offer. We constantly enhance products and services through adaptive technologies while maintaining a strong emphasis on personal connections. This has reinforced Cocolife position as a leader in providing top-tier customer experiences, Ms. Asnan stated in her acceptance speech.

Ms. Bose added, “This prestigious award will serve as an inspiration for us to continuously make excellent Customer Experience our priority. In Cocolife, Customer Experience is very important as the customers are the reason for our being. We will strive to maintain our passion of providing seamless and exciting journey for our customers”

Cocolife’s various customer service initiatives were evaluated through the proprietary CXP Velocity Model, which focuses on four critical elements of the customer experience spectrum: Effort, Experience, Engagement, and Evangelism. This comprehensive approach assesses the entire customer journey, from ease of service to complaint resolution and post-purchase satisfaction.

Cocolife places its customers at the forefront of everything it does, celebrating their aspirations through initiatives designed to help them achieve a secure financial future. These efforts are grounded in the company’s core belief: “Believing in the Filipino.” By championing the Filipino dream of freedom from financial burdens and inadequacies, Cocolife strives to provide support through exceptional customer service, all while staying true to Filipino values.

“This achievement reminds us of the importance of our mission: to serve others more and find ways to be better. We hope to make Cocolife a world-class insurance company, a beacon of hope that Filipinos can truly be proud of,” President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon expressed.

This latest award from CXP Asia further solidifies Cocolife’s commitment to delivering the highest level of service excellence and strengthening its relationship with the Filipino people.

