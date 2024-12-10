For three decades, The Travel Club has been a go-to store for all things travel. When they opened the flagship The Travel Club+ Shangri-La Plaza early this year, it thrilled travelers with its upgraded interior, an array of exclusive brands, travel curations and more. But just when you thought it was the highlight of the year, they’ve done it again with another equally elevated branch — this time, in Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Center, Makati.

An Elevated Experience

To celebrate this yet another milestone, The Travel Club+ held an elevated launch on Nov. 21, 2024 where travel enthusiasts, top media editors, and distinguished guests gathered. Guests were treated to an exclusive tour of The Travel Club+ Power Plant Mall and through the experiential activities of the event, a taste of the elevated experiences awaiting travelers when they shop in-store.

To commemorate this special day, the talented artist Della De Leos also painted The Travel Club’s 30th Anniversary Limited Edition luggage with art encapsulating the limitless possibilities the new concept has to offer. A ceremonial toast was also led by Sheena Valencia, Brand Manager, and special guests, marking the occasion with so much excitement.

Since The Travel Club+ has an in-store viennoiserie and cafe powered by Everyday Coffee Roasters, guests were able to sample their menu from pastries, cakes and coffee. Guests also enjoyed creating their own mocktails, crafting their own flower bouquets from Canvas of Praise, customizing pet tags from Pupperwear and experiencing the Custom Corner of the store by personalizing their The Travel Club+ totes with heatpress stickers, their Delsey luggage tags with the monogramming machine and a lot more!

The Plus Features

Just like in their first flagship, this Power Plant branch offers an unmatched shopping experience for those who would like to add more to their travel moments. Customers can shop exclusive and premium brands here such as France’s Oumos, Italy’s Piquadro, South Korea’s Rawrow, USA’s Briggs & Riley and Japan’s Ace and Proteca. Quality local travel brands are also now available in The Travel Club+.

Against the beautiful backdrop of the store’s elevated design, a Smart Concierge will greet guests with ready assistance for the products they need. When they enter the store, there’s also an in-store viennoiserie and a community lounge where they can relax while shopping or even use it as a venue to plan future trips with friends. The crowd-favorite Custom Corner, where travelers can personalize their gear and add a unique flair to their travel essentials, is also a staple in the new branch.

The Travel Club+ is designed thoughtfully for adventurers of all kinds. Special curations for moms traveling with babies or toddlers, people traveling with pets, and artsy travelers, are on display in-store.

The Travel Club+ at Power Plant Mall is located at R2 Level, ready to bring your travel experience to new heights. With its perfect fusion of style, functionality, and personalized service, The Travel Club+ is yet again ready to elevate your every journey.

Watch out also for The Travel Club+ TriNoma’s opening in December 2024!

