The Loxon Group of Companies would like to announce that Jonathan A. Esmerio has been elected by the Board of Directors as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. He also steps up as President of Loxon Wandset, Inc. (LWI), a subsidiary that specializes in building envelop systems such as the design of aluminum glass for facade systems, engineering, testing, fabrication and installation of aluminum and glass systems, after being promoted from Vice President. Jon remains to be President of the other subsidiaries namely, Loxon Philippines, Inc. (LPI), which is a globally recognized specialty contractor of fully integrated building management systems for the protection of life and property; and ECE Prime Holdings, Inc., which has interests in the property sector. Jon also sits as a Director of the Group’s international logistics and procurement arm, Loxon Limited Hong Kong.

LPI and LWI have both achieved ISO-certification for their Risk Based Quality Management System and are Triple A-licensed specialty contractors as certified by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB).

In both of his new roles, Jon replaced company founder Ed C. Esmerio who will continue to serve as Chairman of Loxon Group of Companies and the Chief Executive Officer of LWI. Jon has been tasked to oversee project management operations and business development while Ed will focus his energies on engineering and design, logistics, plant expansion and the forging of joint-venture partnerships for building facades with leading foreign companies.

“I would like to thank the Board for their vote of confidence and trust. I look forward to steering Loxon Group towards further growth and expansion by capitalizing on technological innovation and making sustainability a core part of our business strategy,” said Jonathan A. Esmerio, President and COO of Loxon Group of Companies.

Jon brings with him a wealth of experience having served in a variety of roles within the Group over the last 21 years. He has undergone extensive leadership and technical training here and abroad, and his track record of accomplishments has prepared him well for this new challenge. Jon graduated with a degree in BS Industrial Engineering from De La Salle University and completed the Corporate Finance Diploma Course in Ateneo de Manila Graduate School of Business and the Eliminate Obstacles to Growth by Recognizing and Overcoming Challenges Course of Harvard Business School.

