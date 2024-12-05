PhilCare, one of the country’s leading Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), has partnered with Globe Business to enhance its cybersecurity measures and deliver the dual gift of health and security to its members this holiday season.

With phishing and business email compromise (BEC) on the rise, healthcare providers are increasingly at risk of cyberattacks. Globe Business enables PhilCare to handle these risks effectively through its suite of cybersecurity solutions. It also helps them stay compliant with industry regulations and reduce financial and reputational damage.

“By integrating Globe’s advanced cybersecurity solutions, we can ensure that our members’ personal information remains safe and secure as they access their healthcare plans online. Having Globe Business as our partner allows us to focus on what truly matters — providing peace of mind and reliable healthcare services, not just during the holidays but every day,” said Raymond Tiangco, Executive Vice-President for Operations of PhilCare.

Globe Business’ cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions are designed to protect critical systems and data. These tools equip PhilCare to proactively address cyber threats, ensuring seamless service delivery, confidentiality, and reinforcing operational resilience.

“We understand that cybersecurity is crucial in today’s digital environment, particularly for healthcare providers like PhilCare that manage sensitive information daily. Through this partnership, we’re not only reinforcing PhilCare’s digital infrastructure but also supporting their mission to deliver secure healthcare services to Filipinos,” said KD Dizon, Vice-President and Head of Globe Business.

The partnership underscores the dedication of Globe Business to strengthen cybersecurity in essential sectors such as healthcare. Through its continuous efforts to prioritize data security, Globe Business helps organizations enhance brand trust and protect their customers.

For more information about Globe Business’s cybersecurity services, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business. Learn more about PhilCare’s healthcare plans at https://philcare.com.ph, facebook.com/philcareph, and linkedin.com/company/philcareph-inc/.

