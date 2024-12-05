Grand Taipan proudly unveiled Verano Greenhills, a majestic 57-floor mixed-use residential development situated on Annapolis Street. The event was held on Nov. 30, 2024. The new development represents the company’s commitment to luxury urban living and innovative architectural design.

Bank representatives and future homeowners were among those gathered with eager anticipation to explore the residential jewel that seamlessly integrates modern luxury with suburban serenity. The goal of Verano Greenhills is to redefine urban living, offering hotel-grade facilities that foster a tranquil and enriching environment for its residents.

With its strategic location, Verano Greenhills offers residents the best of both worlds: easy access to the city’s pulsating energy and a quiet refuge from its hustle and bustle. The residential development is set to be handed over to residents in January 2025, in line with the city’s blueprint for progressive urban expansion.

The celebratory event included an elegant dinner at Icho Japanese Restaurant, cementing relationships among partners and clients. A notable highlight of the evening was the ceremonial illumination of Verano Greenhills, a beacon of innovation and sustainability, followed by a breathtaking fireworks spectacle that enthralled attendees.

As Grand Taipan looks to the future, Verano Greenhills stands as a testament to its vision for a more sustainable tomorrow, inviting the community to adopt a lifestyle that balances modern conveniences with ecological mindfulness.

For additional details about Verano Greenhills, kindly visit veranogreenhills.com.



Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.