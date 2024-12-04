From achieving its EBITDA-positive milestone and pioneering AI-driven features, to an enhanced customer experience and strengthened e-commerce ecosystem, Lazada Philippines shared numerous 2024 milestones during the Dec. 3 thanksgiving event held at its BGC headquarters.

“We started out the year with a commitment to deliver the best price and best experience, and we are proud of the ways we’ve been able to improve and bring more value to our buyers, sellers, and the broader ecosystem. With the promising growth of e-commerce in our market, we are staying focused on helping more Filipinos live convenient, tech-enabled lives,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Lazada Philippines.

GenAI Features Transformed Shopping for 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year

During this year’s 11.11 sale, Lazada’s all-new GenAI-powered in-app features brought shoppers a more personalized, engaging, and dynamic experience. AI Lazzie — Lazada’s integrated and interactive chatbot — streamlined shopper inquiries, resulting in a nine-fold increase in customer engagement compared to a regular business day.

Lazada’s GenAI features delivered valuable decision-making information for shoppers by harnessing product reviews, product key selling points, and tailored product recommendations to optimize shopper research process and support purchasing decisions with facts and data.

Other improved AI tools like image-based search, skin analyzer and virtual try-ons elevated the shopping experience for every customer.

These innovations coincide with the release of Lazada’s Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia report, jointly developed with Kantar Profiles, which revealed that 80% of users use AI features weekly, with chatbots, translations, and visual searches among the most recognized tools. Additionally, trust in AI is strong, with 92% of users relying on it for personalized recommendations, 90% for product summaries, and 88% for purchase decisions.

Building Customer Engagement through Coins and Games

This year’s platform improvements brought more ways for shoppers to earn Coins and LazRewards through daily check-ins and challenges. Throughout the 11.11 sale, shoppers claimed P22 million worth in Coins to unlock more discounts and savings.

Coins and Games users grew 250% year on year, along with the introduction of Lazada’s newest app games under Big Win Plus, Color Game and Fishing Game.

Meeting the Needs of Filipino Consumers

LazMall connects millions of buyers with over 32,000 leading international and local brands. 2024 marked new flagship store openings including Aesop, BYLZ, Linsy, and Security Bank. A new channel for LazMall Luxury ensures the best prices on premium brands. During 11.11, there was a 300% increase in LazMall orders compared to a regular business day.

With a focus on women-driven categories, Lazada continued to revamp its LazBeauty, LazLook and LazMom channels, which produced the top buyer favorites during 11.11 and drove a notable year-on-year increase in total orders and items sold.

LazMart — the platform’s online grocery — has made shopping for the household and other necessities even more accessible, carrying over 1,000 brands for millions of customers each day.

To enhance customer experience, Lazada launched an improved version of its return and refund policies, with 30-day free returns — double the time as industry standard — and a streamlined refund process, including expanded categories for products eligible under Change of Mind reasons. These enhancements allow buyers to have more freedom and flexibility with their purchases, leading to higher satisfaction.

With Lazada’s fast and free shipping, an accessories order placed during the 11.11 sale was delivered in record time of 20 minutes.

Growing a Sustainable Business and Ecosystem

In July 2024, Lazada Group achieved positive EBITDA for the first time, proving the effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategy and reaffirming its continued investments in the Southeast Asian markets under a sustainable operating model.

In the Philippines, Lazada continues to expand its footprint nationwide, investing in deeper operations across Visayas and Mindanao. With a commitment to empowering consumers and businesses in the digital economy, Lazada continues to expand programs including LazPayLater, LazSave and Lazada Seller Loans. Its LazAffiliates Program has grown to over 1 million registered partners, helping more Filipinos connect with their favorite brands and access opportunities for creative income.

Lazada remains dedicated to delivering the best deals and seamless shopping experiences to all stakeholders and accelerating progress in Southeast Asia through commerce and technology.

