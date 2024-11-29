Alavida Revive Eye Cream is now in the Philippines! At their recent product launch, life technology company International, Inc. introduced the newest addition to their Alavida Regenarating System, formulated to give special care to the skin in the eye area.

Infused with copper peptides and powerful natural ingredients, Alavida Revive Eye Cream helps brighten the complexion, even skin tone, and support firmer-looking skin. Users can look forward to long-lasting hydration and the reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the eye area. Combined with the other products in the Alavida Regenerating System, a youthful glow will soon be achieved in the whole face after regular use.

How does Alavida Revive Eye Cream work?

This cream is formulated with a host of naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients each contributing to revive damaged and aging skin. These ingredients work individually but synergistically to produce unparalleled results. Copper and milk peptides help replenish proteins in the skin that reduce fine lines and wrinkles in the eye area such as crow’s feet and sagging skin. While the other ingredients, Micro-algae Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Moringa Butter, provide super hydration, deeply moisturizing dry, itchy, and chapped skin. All these combined provide nourishment and revitalization to the delicate skin around the eyes.

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. With Alavida Revive Eye Cream, you can now say hello to the world with a glowing and refreshed look that reflects your vibrant spirit.

To know more about Alavida Revive Eye Cream and the Alavida Regenerating System, they may be reached by phone at toll-free number: 1800-132-20055, landline: +632 8540-9558, or through email at customerserviceph@lifewave.com. Visit them at the LifeWave Philippines Corporate Office at Unit 802 MDI Corporate Center, 39th Street corner 10th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City 1635. They are also on these online platforms:

Website: Lifewave International, Inc.

Facebook: Lifewave Corporate Philippines

Instagram: Lifewave.Philippines

