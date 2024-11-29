The holidays are a time of joy, indulgence and togetherness, and SM Supermalls is raising the bar with a festive lineup like no other. With a curated selection of world-class dining options, exclusive holiday menus and immersive culinary experiences, SM Supermalls invites you to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style.

SM Aura: Dining Elevated

For those with a refined palate and a passion for culinary artistry, SM Aura stands as the pinnacle of elevated dining this holiday season. With a trio of remarkable new concepts, this gastronomic haven promises to enchant discerning food enthusiasts and transform holiday celebrations into unforgettable feasts:

• Inari Sukiyaki: Experience Manila’s first sukiyaki bar, where every seat offers front-row access to a culinary spectacle. Watch skilled chefs prepare sukiyaki dishes featuring premium beef cuts like OMI Wagyu A5 and USDA Angus Ribeye, paired with vibrant vegetables and richly flavored broth. This is festive dining at its finest, blending tradition with artistry.

• Kodawari: This progressive casual-dining restaurant brings a nontraditional twist to Japanese-inspired cuisine. Famous for its gyudon, Kodawari started as a cult favorite during the pandemic and now stands out as a dining hotspot. Each dish reflects their dedication to quality, nostalgia and innovation, making it a perfect choice for your holiday gatherings.

• Burger & Lobster: Opening in December 2024, this London-based favorite introduces Manila to its celebrated menu of gourmet burgers and wild-caught lobsters. Whether it’s their juicy Original Burger or the indulgent Lobster Roll, every bite is a testament to simplicity and excellence.

Exceptional Taste and Sweet Pleasures at SM Podium

Next, step into a world of exceptional dining at SM Podium, where every meal is an experience to savor. Known for its impressive ambiance and diverse culinary offerings, SM Podium has become a haven for food enthusiasts seeking something special this holiday season. From expertly crafted dishes to indulgent sweet treats, each restaurant promises to elevate your festive celebrations:

• Wolfgang’s Steakhouse: This iconic dining destination sets the standard for luxury with its USDA Prime Dry-Aged Steaks, prepared to perfection. Whether you’re hosting a grand family celebration or enjoying an intimate holiday dinner, Wolfgang’s combines exceptional flavors with an inviting atmosphere.

• Nikkei: A feast for the senses, Nikkei fuses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines into one extraordinary menu. From fresh Ceviches to artfully prepared Sushi Rolls, every dish is an adventure in taste, perfect for adding a touch of festive flair to your gatherings.

• Burnt Bean: Situated on Level 5, Burnt Bean is where innovation meets tradition. Known for its grilled specialties like Steak and Frites and its signature Pavé, this versatile restaurant is ideal for anything from leisurely brunches to evening cocktails with friends.

• Venchi Italian Chocolate: Just in time for the holidays, Venchi opens its doors to offer an irresistible array of Chocolates and Gelato, crafted with 145 years of Italian artistry. Indulge in their luxurious treats as you savor the warmth and sweetness of the season.

• Lusso: Coming soon to SM Podium, Lusso redefines comfort food with its decadent creations, such as the signature Foie Gras Burger and Truffle Pasta. Its chic yet welcoming ambiance provides the perfect backdrop for festive celebrations, combining elegance with heartwarming flavors.

Experience Kyoto in the Philippines

No need to travel far to enjoy authentic Kyoto-style gyukatsu! Visit Ganso Gyukatsu and Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu at SM Mall of Asia, the first of its kind in the Philippines, and savor crispy, tender gyukatsu paired with traditional sauces for an unforgettable Japanese experience right at home.

SM Supermalls: Where Memories Are Made

This festive season, SM Supermalls is more than just a shopping destination — it’s a hub of world-class dining and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re savoring Kyoto-style sukiyaki at Inari, enjoying the nostalgic flavors of Kodawari’s gyudon or indulging in a decadent Lobster Roll from Burger & Lobster, SM Supermalls is the ultimate holiday destination.

Celebrate the season with SM Supermalls, where culinary innovation meets festive tradition, and every meal becomes a treasured memory.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

