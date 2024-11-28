Ernest Cu represents PH on global mobile telecom organization

Marking an important milestone for Philippine representation on the global stage, Globe has been elected to the prestigious board of the GSMA, a global organization of mobile network operators.

Globe will be represented by Ernest Cu as Globe President and CEO. The Board will serve from January 2025 to December 2026.

The GSMA Board, composed of 26 senior leaders from top telecom companies as well as smaller independent operators from around the world, champions technological progress, interoperability, and international standards across the mobile industry. Together, the members work to unlock the full potential of connectivity, enhancing business environments and driving positive societal change.

In its new role, Globe will have a prominent voice in shaping the future of mobile technology, particularly in advancing digital inclusion and access in developing markets.

During his tenure, Cu will help guide GSMA’s strategic direction, offering insights alongside global leaders to encourage progress in policy, technology, and connectivity within the mobile industry.

“Building a collaborative environment that supports mobile technology and sustainability is essential for creating long-term, positive impact. By promoting digital adoption, we aim to improve lives and stimulate economic growth, particularly in areas lacking connectivity, where access to digital tools can pave the way for new opportunities and empower communities,” Cu said.

Globe’s ongoing mission is to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth in the Philippines, making sure that no Filipino is left behind in the digitalization journey.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.