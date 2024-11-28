The 15th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) was held last Nov. 22-23, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, to celebrate and empower Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With the theme “Unlock Upliftment: Taking on Innovation, Coalition, and Excellent Client Relations for an Empowered Nation,” PHILSME presented a dynamic lineup of business solutions, inspirational talks, and opportunities for meaningful networking.

Empowering Filipino Businesses

The country’s largest business-to-business trade show for SMEs and entrepreneurs featured:

180 business solutions from 120 exhibitors and sponsors , including industry leaders like GCash for Business, QNE Software Philippines, Odoo, Bossjob and Security Bank, to name a few.

A powerhouse roster of 30 keynote speakers and panelists which included:

Josiah Go , Chairman & Chief Innovation Strategist of Mansmith & Fielders, for “The 4 Gates of Entrepreneurship”



RJ Ledesma , Co-Founder of Mercato Centrale, talked about “The Secrets of Successful Entrepreneurs: The Entrepreneurial Mindset” .



Amor Maclang , Convenor of Digital Pilipinas, with Philippine Trade Training Center’s Deputy Executive Director Dimnatang Radia and Asia Center for Small Business Founder, Arlene Martinez for the panel on SME: At the Frontline of Building a Digital Pilipinas



Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla , PHILSME CEO and Managing Director shared about “The Vision Beyond Business Solutions”



Panels on government services, innovation and customer service led by CEOs and Founders.



Exciting Highlights

The event included:

Re:Brand Initiative in partnership with Design For Tomorrow, offers one lucky MSME a full luxury branding service to elevate their business.

Networking Night , an exclusive gathering for the PHILSME Network members, exhibitors, and sponsors on Day 1.

Exclusive Perks by various brands that visitors can only avail during the two-day event which included cash prizes, mentorship program and huge sign-up discounts.

Esguerra-Abrenilla also shared:

“While PHILSME primarily provides a platform for business solutions, we are going beyond that — we also care about one’s overall upliftment. We are also very grateful to have many repeat sponsors whose confidence, trust and commitment we value. Next year, as we gear up for the 16th PHILSME Business Expo in May 2025, we are also bringing back the 12th Baby, Kids and Family expo in May and the 7th Entrepreneur and Franchise Expo in November 2025.”

Join the Movement

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the Philippine SME revolution! Gain insights, connect with industry leaders, and discover innovative tools to boost your business on its next edition!

For exhibition and sponsorship inquiries, contact Sunshine Sy at sunshine@philsme.com or 0968-569-8358, or visit philsme.com.

