The five-star serviced residences rings in the holiday season with special Christmas Tree made with fabric trimmings from top fashion designers

Five-star serviced residences Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Managed by Accor once again kicks off the holiday season like no other by turning its annual Christmas Tree lighting event into a platform that promotes the spirit of the holidays, as well as the value of sustainability.

Titled “Woven Wonders,” the Nov. 20 event showcased Joy~Nostalg’s unique Christmas Tree that drew cheers and amusement from the crowd of media members and special guests. This year’s installation features vibrant and sustainable decorations of fabric trimmings, or retaso, from the country’s premier fashion designers. The star-studded list includes Puey Quiñones, Wilson Limon of NIñOFRANCO, Gabby Garcia of TAGPI, and Adrienne Charuel of Maison Métisse.

“Our Christmas Tree Lighting Event this year, titled ’Woven Wonders,’ is a lovely reminder that each of us is a unique thread, woven together to create something truly meaningful,” says Odette Huang, General Manager of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Managed by Accor. “To make our tapestry of community come together, we have decorated our Christmas Tree with fabrics from the country’s top designers. While these retasos are usually discarded and forgotten, this season, they have been upcycled and repurposed to become gorgeous festive embellishments.”

According to Wilson Limon of NIñOFRANCO, supporting Joy~Nostalg’s meaningful Christmas tree event is an opportunity for fashion designers to promote the country’s rich local culture and world-class artisanal craftsmanship.

“We value the spirit of sustainability, and this platform to showcase the works of our artisans is a wonderful way to celebrate Filipino craftsmanship during this Yuletide season,” Limon said.

Garcia added that Joy~Nostalg’s meaningful Christmas Tree “represents a commitment to both environmental sustainability and the festive spirit. It’s a way to celebrate the holidays while promoting eco-friendly practices, encouraging people to enjoy the season responsibly by reducing waste and supporting a sustainable future.”

For Charuel, Joy~Nostalg Christmas Tree aligns with the core values and advocacy of Maison Métisse. “By contributing to this meaningful project,” she said, “Maison Métisse reinforces our belief in creating with intention and inspiring thoughtful giving. Together, we hope to foster a season of conscious joy — one that honors the interconnectedness of heritage, community, and the promise of a sustainable future.”

Giving the retasos second life as holiday décor also reduces textile wastes that “overburden our landfills,” Huang added. Another layer of sustainability in Joy~Nostalg’s Christmas Tree lighting event is its continuing collaboration with the Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation. For the second straight year, Joy~Nostalg has partnered with the Bacolod-based nonprofit organization in its mission to “link dreams to donors, and donors to dreams.”

The organization created new Christmas Tree trimmings for Joy~Nostalg from used Nespresso capsules. The hotel also reused decors that the organization produced last year, while adding new ones meticulously crafted and transformed into colorful parol decors, uniquely designed for Joy~Nostalg’s beautiful Christmas tree.

“We hold sustainability very close to our hearts and strive to do our share in looking after what we do for our planet, our community, people we interact with, our staff, our guests and our partners,” Huang said. “Every little bit of effort helps us thrive and move away from the disposable mindset. We embrace practices that have a profound and enduring impact on our lives and on the future.”

Another sustainability effort of Joy~Nostalg involves a partnership with RETASTRO, a local brand dedicated to the practice of “upcycling.” The collaboration covers RETASTRO’s “Simoy ng Disyembre Candles” project, wherein used coffee grounds from Joy~Nostalg will be used to create candles. Each one will serve as a tribute to the environment, the Filipino culture, and the love for the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee. The candles will also feature a design that pays homage to the Nito weave decorative jars, an indigenous arts and crafts product of the Iraya-Mangyan tribe from Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

The meaningful Christmas Tree lighting event of Joy~Nostalg on Nov. 20 happens to fall on the annual, global celebration of World Children’s Day. As such, Joy~Nostalg has chosen to help the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Chaplaincy in its mission to assist young cancer patients by gifting them with teddy bears. The hotel offers two teddy bears for P500 and accepts teddy bear donations that guests can place at a drop box in the lobby. The teddy bears will be handed to the PGH Chaplaincy beneficiaries in December.

“Woven Wonders” ties in with the 15th-anniversary celebrations of Joy~Nostalg, located at the heart of the Ortigas CBD. Huang describes the hotel’s journey as one of growth, marked by continuous improvement and resilience.

“Looking ahead, the next fifteen years promise to be even more inspiring as we pursue a commitment to excellence and be aligned with Accor’s thrust for responsible hospitality,” Huang said. “We will focus on meaningful advocacies that drive sustainable practices, contributing positively to our environment, community and most especially the growth of our people in the organization. Together, we will build a legacy to create a future where our actions not only elevate our services but also support a more sustainable and kinder world.”

Learn more about Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Managed by Accor by visiting https://www.joynostalgmanila.com/. Follow the premier lifestyle destination on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more details, contact +63 2-5318-7888 and HB2D6-RE1@accor.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

