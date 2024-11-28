Every hardworking Filipino deserves a place to call home — one where they can relax, dine, and work at much comfort and ease. Continuing its commitment to creating communities that inspire and elevate lives, Primeworld Land seeks to provide such homes to the North Luzon market.

With this, Primeworld Land celebrated the groundbreaking and official launch of Primeworld Greenlands last Nov. 23, marking a new chapter for homeownership in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya. In attendance at the event were Primeworld CEO Sherwin Uy, Business Development Lead Celine Co, and a dynamic team of North Luzon representatives and sales leaders, who came together to welcome this exciting new project.

Located in Barangay San Antonio, Primeworld Greenlands is a 3.6-hectare gated subdivision that brings modern living to Nueva Vizcaya’s scenic countryside. Designed to fulfill the diverse needs of Filipino families, the development offers 351 house-and-lot units across five distinct home models, each crafted to provide comfort, style, and growth potential within the lush environment of the nation’s citrus capital. Moreover, the new residential development includes five 2-storey townhouses, ensuring quality housing for Filipinos.

Among these townhouses includes Greenland’s crown jewel Nebraska, a 2-storey single-detached home with 83.7 square meters (sq.m.) of living space on a 104-sq.m. lot. It features four bedrooms, three baths, and a carport. Nebraska is built for larger families or those seeking a premier home experience.

Georgia, meanwhile, is a welcoming 2-storey townhouse with 41 sq.m. of floor space on a 42-sq.m. lot. This starter home has an open-space layout, perfect for young families or individuals beginning their journey toward homeownership.

Arizona is a slightly larger 2-storey townhouse offering 49 sq.m. of space on a 52-sq.m. lot. Known as the “most popular unit,” Arizona is ideal for families and individuals who want more room to grow.

For those looking for more space, more comfort, and more flexibility, the well-appointed 2-storey townhouse Alaska spans 61 sq.m. on a 65-sq.m. lot, featuring two toilets and baths, and a carport.

Lastly, the 2-storey duplex Dakota has 73.5 sq.m. of space on a 45-sq.m. lot, and features two bedrooms and two baths. Dakota is an ideal townhouse for families who value privacy and space in a modern layout.

Each unit includes a dedicated laundry/service area, offering practicality for everyday living. These are coupled with shared amenities, such as a scenic park, a playground, and a basketball court with a stage designed for community events and gatherings. These amenities seek to foster a strong sense of community within Primeworld Greenlands.

With this new development, Primeworld Land is committed to meeting the growing demand for quality housing in Northern Luzon, where agriculture and community life thrive. More than just a residential area, Primeworld Greenlands is a place where families can build their dreams, strengthen their bonds, and thrive together.

As sales will begin soon, we invite those who seek a beautiful and meaningful place to call home. To learn more about Primeworld Land, and our new residential development in Nueva Vizcaya, as well as other developments in Luzon, visit www.primeworldland.com.

