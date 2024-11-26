SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) invites professionals, business leaders, and individuals to join SNAP Conversations 2024: ESG Investing, an online forum on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into sustainable investment strategies.

Happening on Dec. 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., via YouTube Live, the event will cover Philippine Regulatory Landscape for ESG: Current Policies and Future Directions, and Sustainable Finance in the Philippines: Green Bonds and ESG-Linked Investments.

The forum features two key sessions addressing key aspects of ESG investing in the Philippines.

The first session, Philippine Regulatory Landscape for ESG: Current Policies and Future Directions, will be led by Joelyn P. Cuchapin from the ESG Supervision and Surveillance Group at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. This discussion will focus on the government’s role in promoting ESG, provide an overview of existing policies, and offer insights into upcoming regulatory changes aimed at enhancing ESG integration across sectors.