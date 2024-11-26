SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) invites professionals, business leaders, and individuals to join SNAP Conversations 2024: ESG Investing, an online forum on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into sustainable investment strategies.
Happening on Dec. 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., via YouTube Live, the event will cover Philippine Regulatory Landscape for ESG: Current Policies and Future Directions, and Sustainable Finance in the Philippines: Green Bonds and ESG-Linked Investments.
The forum features two key sessions addressing key aspects of ESG investing in the Philippines.
The first session, Philippine Regulatory Landscape for ESG: Current Policies and Future Directions, will be led by Joelyn P. Cuchapin from the ESG Supervision and Surveillance Group at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. This discussion will focus on the government’s role in promoting ESG, provide an overview of existing policies, and offer insights into upcoming regulatory changes aimed at enhancing ESG integration across sectors.
The second session, Sustainable Finance in the Philippines: Green Bonds and ESG-Linked Investments, will feature Jaime Mendejar, Senior Manager for Sustainable Finance at HSBC Hong Kong. This session will delve into financial tools like green bonds and ESG-linked investments, highlighting their potential to fund renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure projects while providing key insights for companies and investors considering the adoption of these instruments.
As sustainability continues to reshape the way we invest and operate, navigating the evolving landscape requires a keen understanding of ESG principles, a commitment to responsible investing, and a strategic approach to sustainable finance. SNAP Conversations on ESG Investing offers a valuable opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and participate in a meaningful conversation about building a better, more sustainable future.
Register now for SNAP Conversations to explore how sustainability is shaping the way we invest and do business. Secure your spot by registering via this link: https://bit.ly/SC2024ESG_Registration.
SNAP Conversations is an online forum series led by the SN Aboitiz Power Group. It creates avenues that shed light on important issues, growth opportunities, and innovations surrounding the power sector and beyond. This sustainability forum is proudly supported by media partners BusinessWorld and The Philippine Star.
About SNAP Group:
SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) is a joint venture of Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corp. (AP).
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, they develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. They are committed to growing their renewable energy capacity, delivered by their 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. AP is the holding company of the Philippines-based Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It advances business and communities by providing reliable and ample power supply at a reasonable and competitive price, and with the least adverse effects on the environment and host communities.
SNAP owns and operates the 112.5-MW Ambuklao and 140-MW Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet; the Magat hydroelectric power plant which has a nameplate capacity of 360 MW and maximum capacity of 388 MW on the border of Isabela and Ifugao; the 8.5-MW Maris hydro; and the 24-MW Magat battery energy storage facility in Isabela. The non-power components such as dams, reservoirs, and spillways are owned, managed, and operated by the government.
