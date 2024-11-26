Setting the standard in sports retail: Toby’s Sports wins Sporting Goods Retailer of the Year, highlighting legacy of innovation, growth and unmatched customer loyalty

Toby’s Sports, the Philippines’ leading sports retailer, proudly announces its victory as the Sporting Goods Retailer of the Year — Philippines at the prestigious Retail Asia Awards 2024. This recognition follows Toby’s Sports’ 45th anniversary celebration, concluding a milestone year that highlights nearly half a century of unwavering commitment to excellence in the sports retail industry.

Since its inception in 1978, Toby’s Sports has become a household name, synonymous with top-quality athletic gear and innovation in the sports sector. This recent accolade underscores the brand’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in shaping the sports and fitness landscape across the Philippines.

“For over 45 years, Toby’s Sports has been at the forefront of promoting a culture of sports and fitness in the Philippines. We’ve consistently offered an extensive range of premium products from the best local and international brands, all with the goal of meeting the diverse needs of Filipino athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This dedication has solidified our reputation as the nation’s top sports retailer, and we’re incredibly proud that this commitment has been recognized with such a prestigious award,” said Jojo Claudio, Chairman and CEO of Quorum Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Toby’s Sports.

The past year has been particularly momentous for Toby’s Sports, highlighted by its receipt of the Gold Bagwis Award from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). This award recognizes businesses that exemplify excellence and advocate for consumer rights, further affirming Toby’s Sports’ commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction.

The introduction of Toby’s ELITE Loyalty Program was another highlight of the year, designed to enhance customer engagement and foster brand loyalty. Launched in late 2022, the program quickly gained a large membership base which speaks volumes about its success and the trust customers place in Toby’s Sports.

In response to the increasing demand for sports and fitness gear, Toby’s Sports has expanded both its store network and product offerings. In the past three years alone, the company has opened nine new stores, including five franchises, bringing its total to 64 branches nationwide. This expansion includes a third flagship store at SM North The Block, joining existing flagship locations in Bonifacio Global City and SM Mall of Asia.

Toby’s Sports has also played a significant role in introducing and promoting new sports in the Philippines. In 2023, the retailer made notable strides in promoting Pickleball, the country’s fastest-growing sport. Through the introduction of Pickleball products and the organization of events and clinics, Toby’s Sports has made the sport more accessible and visible to the Filipino community.

On the corporate side, Toby’s Sports has broadened its scope to include sports event organization through its new division — Toby’s EVENTS. It has already organized large events for companies such as GCash, PhilamLife, and VXI. These initiatives, covering everything from fun runs, company sports fests and sports clinics aim to foster a culture of health and wellness within these institutions, completing Toby’s Sports’ services across all aspects of sports.

Innovation continues to be a cornerstone of Toby’s Sports’ success. Its e-commerce website www.tobys.com has grown to be one the most visited sports websites in the country. The retailer has also embraced an omnichannel strategy to offer seamless shopping experiences both online and offline. This includes the successful implementation of a Click & Collect service, allowing customers to shop online and pick up their purchases at select Toby’s stores.

Toby’s Sports’ continued success and its recent accolade at the Retail Asia Awards 2024 reflect a legacy built on excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to promoting sports retail excellence in the Philippines. As the company looks forward to the future, it remains dedicated to uplifting the sporting spirit of the nation, ensuring that it remains at the pinnacle of sports.

