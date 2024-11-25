SM Development Corp. (SMDC) has always been more than just a real estate company — it’s been a dream-builder for Filipinos. Marking its 20th anniversary, SMDC reflects on two decades of creating homes, transforming communities, and making the dream of homeownership a reality for Filipinos from all walks of life. As of the end of 2023, SMDC has completed over 183,000 residential units across the Philippines, continuing the Sy family’s mission of empowering people through access to quality living.

Living the Good Life

Leading the charge today is Jessica Bianca Sy, Vice-President and Head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy at SMDC, who is ensuring that SMDC’s vision evolves to meet the needs of the future. With a focus on sustainable living, Jessica’s leadership emphasizes creating communities where Filipinos can thrive for generations. “We’re not just building homes,” she shares. “We’re building sustainable communities where families can thrive for years to come, where every Filipino can live the life they deserve.”

Legacy in Motion

The story of SMDC is one of legacy and long-term vision. It all began with Henry Sy, Sr., whose commitment to providing quality footwear for Filipinos laid the groundwork for something much bigger. Henry Sy, Jr. then took this vision further by focusing on creating a nation of homeowners, ensuring Filipinos could enjoy stability and pride through homeownership.

Today, Jessica Bianca Sy continues this legacy, working to ensure every Filipino has the opportunity to live the “Good Life” in a community built with sustainability in mind. As Jessica puts it, “Our focus is not just on creating spaces for people to live in, but spaces where they can build their dreams, forge lasting connections, and experience the Good Life.”

Next Stop: The Future

Looking ahead, SMDC remains committed to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. The future is bright, with a continued focus on creating vibrant communities that reflect the changing needs of today’s Filipinos. As the company evolves, it’s clear that SMDC’s mission to provide not just homes but spaces to live, grow, and thrive will carry on for generations to come.

