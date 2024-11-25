Advancing the adoption of EVs in PH

The adoption of electric mobility (e-mobility) in the Philippines has gained momentum following the enactment of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). With critical government support and private sector initiatives continuing two years later, the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation system is expected to accelerate further.

Latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that in January to August of this year alone, 11,186 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold — surpassing the 2023 full-year sales of 10,602 units.

This will add to the 15,300 EVs plying Philippine roads as of end-2023, based on data from the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

While these numbers are still a far cry from the short-term deployment target of the Department of Energy (DoE) of 2.45 million EV units by 2028, industry groups are optimistic that this goal will be achieved through the inflow investments, declining prices of batteries and incentives from the government.

In full support of the country’s transition to e-mobility is Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco).

Aligned with its efforts to promote a greener future, Meralco has been at the forefront of pushing the adoption of alternative and sustainable transportation solutions.

During the recent 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), Meralco reaffirmed its commitment to enable the shift to EVs through initiatives that support the Philippines’ transition to e-mobility.

“This year’s theme, ‘Spark Change, Drive Electric,’ is more than a call to action. It reflects our shared belief that the time for sustainable mobility is now. Together, we have the chance to shape a future where electric vehicles aren’t just an option but a vital part of efficient everyday living,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

Meralco’s booth at the summit displayed its EV Chargers and the One Meralco EV Adoption Program pillars — Enabler, End-user, and Player.

Stack the Building Blocks: Meralco as EV Charging Enabler

The One Meralco EV Adoption Program streamlines the power distributor’s efforts, cementing its position as a catalyst of EV adoption by spurring confidence of customers to shift to EVs and to build charging stations. Under this, Meralco aims to be an Enabler by setting up the EV ecosystem through reliable grid and customer-centric programs.

“As an enabler, we have streamlined our application process for EV Charging Stations, to allow for quicker expansion of EV Charging Infrastructure within and beyond Metro Manila — may it be for own-use or commercial charging station,” Meralco Head of Commercial Strategy Management and Energy Solutions Ralph M. Menchavez said.

With Meralco’s energy solutions geared towards sustainability, customers eyeing to setup their own charging stations can also take advantage of and apply to other customer programs, such as Peak/Off-Peak and Net Metering.

Under the Peak/Off-Peak program, customers can enjoy lower generation rates when they charge their EVs at night, helping balance demand on the grid during peak hours.

With Net Metering, they can charge their EVs with power from other energy sources before exporting excess electricity to the grid.

Further ensuring that customer experience takes a higher priority, Meralco also launched its EV Solutions Site where customers can learn more about EVs while new and existing EV users and players can seek assistance from Meralco.

Walk the talk: Meralco as an EV End-User

Under the End-user pillar, Meralco demonstrates that it is “walking the talk” through the conversion of its fleet to EV through its Green Mobility program.

Launched in 2020, the program aims to reduce Meralco’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by gradually replacing the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in its fleet with EVs. The company aims to electrify at least 25% of its fleet by 2030.

With this target, expanding EV fleets and infrastructure will take a big chunk of Meralco’s landmark investment of over P100 billion through 2030 to accelerate the implementation of its sustainability agenda.

So far, 154 EVs are already operating across Meralco business centers and sector offices. The power distributor has also strategically installed 15 DC fast-charging stations and more than 50 Level 2 chargers to support its EVs across its franchise area.

Next year, it is looking to add 69 more EVs in its fleet and install at least 12 more charging stations in its business centers.

Fully Charge: Meralco as an EV Player

Meanwhile, Meralco aims to induce the EV market take-up under the Player pillar through charging station programs.

For this, the power distributor incorporated Movem Electric, Inc. — its wholly owned integrated electric mobility solutions provider — to further help in driving solutions to achieve cleaner and greener transportation.

Movem partners with various businesses and institutions to build and support a network of private and commercial 2-wheel and 4-wheel charging stations.

Recently, Movem teamed up with Polish infrastructure provider ChargeEuropa to exclusively deploy the latter’s EV charging technology across the country.

“Meralco, through Movem, has long since looked into the EV industry and aided in the transition together with the regulators and advocates with the industry like the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines. We’re planting the seeds. It’s about time that we really grow together with partners,” Meralco Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer and Movem Chairman Ferdinand O. Geluz said.

While this exclusive partnership will help Meralco intensify its support to the EVIDA by accelerating the provision of end-to-end EV and charging infrastructure solutions, this also allows ChargeEuropa to expand its presence in Asia with the Philippines as the first point of entry in the region.

“We chose this market because we strongly believe in the potential of the Philippine EV industry and market. We see that EV charging is becoming a growing and very significant part of mobility in the country,” ChargeEuropa CEO Matt Tymowski said.

Founded in 2011, ChargeEuropa has deployed ad-display chargers which combines EV charging and ad space through an integrated LED screen — in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and other parts of Europe.

Through this partnership, Movem President Raymond B. Ravelo said the company will be the prime mover in deploying ChargeEuropa charging stations across Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

“Our vision in Movem to drive a highly electrified, emissions-free Philippine transport sector is brought to life through partnerships with like-minded institutions such as ChargeEuropa. Ultimately, our thrust and goal is to bring world-class EV solutions not only to our clients but also to the wider public,” he said.

But even prior this milestone partnership, Movem has been active in rolling out charging station infrastructure to promote the use of EVs.

In partnership with Robinsons Land Corporation, Movem has equipped several Robinsons Malls with EV charging stations.

The charging stations at the Robinsons Malls feature charging pods for 4-wheeled EV such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and pods that can accommodate 2-wheeled and 3-wheeled EV such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes.

“Our strategic collaboration with Robinsons Land Corporation to build EV charging stations in Robinsons Malls underscores [Movem’s] continuing commitment to promote the country’s important transition to electrified transport. It also highlights and heightens our pledge to provide our clients with top-notch, reliable, and fit-for-purpose electric mobility solutions, from EV to charging infrastructure solutions. This is all geared towards enabling our clients to enhance their operations while advancing their sustainability agenda,” Ravelo said.

Movem also deployed an electric light delivery truck and installed a 60-kW DC Fast Charger at foam and mattress maker Uratex Group of Companies’ manufacturing plant in Plaridel, Bulacan.

According to Uratex, this partnership supports its plan to further step up its adoption of EVs as it has been gradually converting its internal fleet to achieve its zero emissions goal.

“Movem assisted us from our initial inquiry, choosing the right model fit for our purpose, delivery, installation, and trained our drivers and maintenance personnel. Movem gave us confidence, that for all the uncertainties of this young technology, Movem will be behind us. With this kind of support, we know that this EV will be the first of many more to come,” Uratex Managing Director Peachy C. Medina said.

The company also installed a 22-kilowatt (kW) AC Type EV charging station at the Pacific Star Building, a high-rise structure in Makati City managed by Century Properties Management, Inc. (CPMI), a subsidiary of Century Properties Group. The charger supports various brands of four-wheeled EVs.

By actively supporting businesses and consumers in their transition to EVs, Meralco not only champions a cleaner transportation future but also demonstrates how strategic collaboration can drive e-mobility adoption.

As more Filipinos embrace EVs, the collective shift can significantly reduce emissions and dependency on fossil fuels.

Meralco’s initiatives serve as a powerful testament to how companies can lead the transition into a cleaner, greener era of mobility towards a more sustainable future.

