On Nov. 19, the Alliance Française de Manille hosted an Opening Event to celebrate the arrival of the Plastic Odyssey Expedition in the Philippines, uniting the French-Filipino community in support of this impactful initiative. Having sailed across three continents and visited over 20 countries, Plastic Odyssey’s laboratory ship has now docked in Manila to continue its mission of addressing plastic pollution in the most affected areas and empowering communities with sustainable solutions.

This exclusive event brought together environmental advocates, educators, and key stakeholders to spotlight the global fight against plastic pollution. Guests were introduced to Plastic Odyssey, a pioneering initiative committed to reducing plastic waste through a global network of local recycling projects.

The program was led by Xavier Leroux, Executive Director of Alliance Française de Manille; and Kevin Charuel, Managing Director of CCI France Philippines. Warm opening remarks were delivered by Rémy Tirouttouvarayane, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of France in the Philippines; and Marie-Maylis Charlat, President of the France Philippines United Action Foundation (FPUA), setting the tone for an evening dedicated to collaboration and sustainable innovation.

Plastic Odyssey: A Global Initiative Raising Awareness and Sharing Sustainable Solutions

During the event, Simon Bernard, President and Co-Founder of Plastic Odyssey, delivered an inspiring presentation on the global initiative’s mission to combat plastic pollution through innovative recycling technologies and educational campaigns. He showcased how the expedition has been transforming plastic waste into valuable resources, fostering a global network of local recycling initiatives, and inspiring communities to adopt sustainable practices.

Santosh Paramel, Asia Pacific Operations Director and Vice-President of the Delfingen Foundation, elaborated on their collaborative efforts with Plastic Odyssey. He highlighted their direct support in establishing two micro-factories in the Philippines, designed to empower local communities with practical recycling solutions for tackling plastic waste effectively.

Youth for Dagat: Empowering Filipino Youth to Combat Plastic Pollution

The event also saw the launch of the “Youth for Dagat” program, a school-based initiative aimed at empowering Filipino youth to take action against plastic pollution. Spearheaded by the France Philippines United Action Foundation (FPUA), the program emphasizes environmental education, equipping students with practical tools to understand and address the harmful impacts of plastic waste. Alexandra Acedillo, FPUA Project Coordinator, underscored the program’s mission to nurture a new generation of environmental advocates by fostering grassroots engagement and promoting actionable solutions.

Funded by the Embassy of France to the Philippines, the Youth for Dagat program forms part of the Embassy’s Blue Nations initiative, which seeks to strengthen collaboration between France and the Philippines on maritime and climate issues. It also serves as a preparatory step for the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) in Nice, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to environmental sustainability and ocean preservation.

Building Connections and Showcasing Impact

The evening concluded with a networking cocktail, providing participants the chance to engage directly with the Plastic Odyssey crew. Attendees were also treated to a special screening of the Plastic Odyssey documentary, offering an in-depth exploration of the expedition’s transformative work worldwide.

This opening event marked a significant milestone in fostering cross-cultural partnerships to address one of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges. By bringing together key stakeholders and innovative solutions, it set the stage for meaningful collaboration and action toward a sustainable future.

