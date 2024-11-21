Golden Haven, a leader in memorial care services in the Philippines, celebrated the first anniversary of its pet crematorium this October 2024. Known for providing dignified memorial care to Filipino families, Golden Haven’s comprehensive services include memorial parks, columbariums, chapels, crematoriums, and mortuary services. Expanding into pet cremation, Golden Haven has now brought its compassionate approach to honoring beloved pets, making it the first memorial care provider in the country to venture into pet memorialization.

The pet crematorium journey began at Golden Haven’s flagship branch in Las Piñas, situated along the C5 Road Extension in Global South. As the initial site for this service, it established a warm, respectful environment where pet families could honor their departed fur babies with the same dignity and care that Golden Haven extends to human memorials. Within a year, the service has seen an overwhelming demand, underscoring the essential need for respectful and loving farewells for pets.

Recognizing the importance of pet cremation for Filipino families, Golden Haven is launching new pet crematoriums across the nation by year’s end. This expansion ensures more communities can access these services, making it easier for families to honor their pets without the stress of traveling long distances. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’ve seen how vital it is to support families grieving their pets. Our aim is to provide comfort and closure while honoring pets in a dignified manner,” shares Ms. Analyn Anero, Division Head of Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium.

The pet crematorium service also features thoughtful touches, including free pickup within a specific radius, and options for families to hold a viewing for their pets in a comforting, serene space. Pets are gently bathed and prepared with care, providing families a final, loving memory before their beloved pets cross the Rainbow Bridge.

Golden Haven’s seamless service network for pet cremation extends to partnerships with veterinary clinics, pet grooming providers, and pet accessory shops, creating a supportive community for pet parents. In line with its dedication to responsible pet parenting, Golden Haven even organizes an annual “Pawsome Day” event, celebrating the bond between families and pets—a tradition established even before launching its pet crematorium services.

In its commitment to compassionate service, Golden Haven also facilitates the donation of items left by fur parents, redistributing these belongings to animal welfare organizations. This thoughtful initiative, combined with affordable service options, underscores Golden Haven’s mission to support pet families across every step of their journey.

Golden Haven’s holistic approach to memorial care for both people and pets, combined with its continuous drive for innovation, further solidifies its status as the leader in the industry—a position that has earned it the title of the “Gold Standard in Memorial Care.” For more information about Golden Haven’s pet cremation services and other offerings, please visit www.goldenhaven.com.ph, reach out via social media, or contact 09998864176 / 09190790205.

