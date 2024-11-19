SkinStation, a trusted name in advanced skincare, introduces the 4D QuattroWave Laser. This latest innovation harnesses not one, two, or three — but four wavelengths to target hair at multiple depths, delivering effective and comfortable results across a wide range of skin tones and hair types.

The Future of Laser Hair Removal: 4D QuattroWave Laser

The 4D QuattroWave Laser hair removal machine is designed with advanced features, making it ideal for diverse hair removal needs:

4-Wavelength Technology: Alexandrite wavelength of 755nm: Perfect for lighter skin and fine hair Diode wavelength of 808nm: Effective for all skin types, especially brown tones Infrared wavelength of 940nm: Cuts off blood supply to hair follicles and inhibit future hair growth Nd:YAG wavelength of 1064nm: Provides the deepest penetration and best for darker skin types



Advanced Precision for Comfort: The 4D QuattroWave laser technology can simultaneously emit different energies to meet the needs of different types of hair, and can adjust the wavelength depending on different skin tones, which greatly increases comfort during the procedure.

Faster Treatment with Fewer Sessions: The four-wavelength enables larger areas to be treated in shorter sessions, saving time for busy clients while still delivering fast, effective results.

Suitable for All Skin and Hair Types: With the combined power of four wavelengths, the machine is safe for all skin tones — from the lightest to the darkest — and effective on various hair colors, including light and dark hair.

4D QuattroWave Laser versus Diode Laser

The Diode laser, considered as the gold standard, uses single wavelength with reliable results, especially for lighter to medium skin tones. Meanwhile, the 4D QuattroWave Laser combines 4 wavelengths to target hair at multiple depths, making it ideal for all skin and hair types.

Availability and Pricing Information

The 4D QuattroWave Laser Hair Removal is available in over 50 SkinStation branches this month, and in all 112 branches before the year ends, with special introductory offer of additional 20% Off on top the package price starting at P5,400 for 6 sessions (upper lip) until Nov. 20. For detailed pricing and availability, visit SkinStation clinic or check the SkinStation website: https://webstore.skinstation.ph/#/search?q=4D%20QuattroWave.

About SkinStation

SkinStation is a leader in the skincare industry in the Philippines, with over 112 clinics nationwide and over 1 million patients treated. Dedicated to offering premium skincare treatments, SkinStation continues to set the bar high, investing in the latest technology to ensure safe, effective, and satisfying client experiences.

Experience the future of Laser Hair Removal at SkinStation with the new 4D QuattroWave Laser. For more information, visit www.skinstation.ph, follow SkinStation on social media, or stop by the nearest SkinStation clinic.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.