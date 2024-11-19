Developers from across the country will soon gather at The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards to celebrate this year’s outstanding real estate projects and communities. The finalists include 79 entries across 17 prestigious categories. Through this awarding ceremony, Lamudi aims to celebrate real estate excellence in diverse property types and price ranges all over the Philippines, even reaching new markets.

This year’s awards also introduce new categories recognizing some of the most viable options for luxury real estate investment in the Philippines.

Following category-specific criteria, the award finalists underwent rigorous deliberation by esteemed industry leaders in architecture, construction, interior design, and real estate investment. The second part of the stringent screening process is a survey component involving active property buyers and investors.

All results will be announced at the gala night of The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards on Nov. 21, 2024.

Full List of Official Nominees for The Outlook: Philippine Real Estate Awards 2024

Luzon Awards

Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024

Fullerton Suites by Cathay Land

Garden City by Golden Bay Landholdings, Inc.

Grand Mesa Residences by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

I-Land Residences Sucat by ISOC Land, Inc.

Metrotowne by PHINMA Properties

Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corp.

Suntrust Shanata by Suntrust Properties, Inc.

Best Affordable House of the Year 2024

Amaia Scapes Bulacan by Amaia Land Corp.

Bella Vista by Dolmar Land

Claremont by Filinvest Land, Inc.

Northscapes San Jose del Monte by PH1 World Developers

One Amari Place by Taylormade Construction and Realty Corp.

Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024

Astela by Alveo Land Corp.

Hermosa by Crown Asia Properties, Inc., A Vista Land Company

My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers, Inc.

The Hotel Residences at Acqua by Century Properties Group, Inc.

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.

Wee Comm Centre by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Best Premium House of the Year 2024

Camella Provence by Camella by Vista Land

PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Properties

Pueblo de Oro Courtyards Lipa by Pueblo de Oro Development Corp.

Vermont Settings Alviera by Avida Land Corp.

Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024

Baron LVXE by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower by North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development, Inc.

Park East Place by Alveo Land Corp.

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences

Best Luxury House of the Year 2024

Likha Residences Alabang — Inner Garden Units by PHINMA PRISM Property Development Corp.

Seafront Residences by Aboitiz Land

Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024

Evo City by Ayala Land, Inc.

Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar by Pueblo de Oro Development Corp.

Scala, A Prime Development of Vista Land

Southmont by Ayala Land, Inc.

South Park District by Avida Land Corp.

The Arcade by PonteFino Estates

The Hexagon Corporate Center by Sunproperties Development Corp.

Visayas and Mindanao Awards

Best Affordable Condo of the Year 2024

Casa Mira Towers Mandaue by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Intalio Flats Primea by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

One Oasis Cagayan de Oro by Filinvest Land, Inc.

Primeworld District by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

The Southprime Flats by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Best Affordable House of the Year 2024

Amoa by Aboitiz Land

Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Emerald Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Preciousville Subdivision by Softouch Property Development Corp.

Primeworld: The Township by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Best Premium Condo of the Year 2024

202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

Avida Towers Riala by Avida Land Corp.

Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders, Inc.

Primeworld Pointe by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Soleia by Vista Manors by Vista Land

Best Premium House of the Year 2024

Breeza Scapes by Priland Development Corp.

Intalio Estates by Wee Community Developers, Inc.

Park Place 2 by Pueblo de Oro Development Corp.

PHINMA Maayo Tugbok by PHINMA Properties

Velmiro Uptown CDO by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Luxury Condo of the Year 2024

Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land Corp.

Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences

Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land Corp.

Best Luxury House of the Year 2024

Likha Residences Davao by PHINMA Properties

The Ocoy Hotel & Villas by Philswiss United Holdings Corp.

Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year 2024

Astra Centre by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Crisron Legacy Leisure Residences by Crisron Holiday Builders, Inc.

Pueblo de Panay Township by Pueblo de Panay, Inc.

Olvera, A Prime Development of Vista Land

Grand Awards

Best Boutique Developer of the Year 2024

Damosa Land, Inc.

ISOC Land, Inc.

Philswiss United Holdings Corp.

PHINMA Properties

Pueblo de Oro Development Corp.

Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Luzon)

Alveo Land Corp.

Avida Land Corp.

Federal Land, Inc.

Filinvest Land, Inc.

RLC Residences

Best Developer of the Year 2024 (Visayas and Mindanao)

Alveo Land Corp.

Avida Land Corp.

Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Filinvest Land, Inc.

RLC Residences

Stay Tuned for the Gala Night of The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards

The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards will be held on Nov. 21, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila. In addition to honoring the country’s most outstanding real estate developers, the gala will highlight real estate innovation through Lamudi’s exciting new initiatives.

This year’s event partners are gold sponsor Panasonic, silver sponsor BPI, and minor sponsors Zalora and Santos Knight Frank.

The gala’s media partners are Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, Philstar, BusinessWorld, Manila Times, and Malaya Business Insight.

Media support includes Real Estate Blog PH, Negosentro, Negosentro Media, Bravo Filipino, Property Finds Asia, World Executives Digest, Village Connection, and Yo Manila.

