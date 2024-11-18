The “Bonjour French Food” initiative, organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP) and Interfel, has concluded its successful three-day event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel BGC, Taguig, Metro Manila, creating a remarkable platform for French fruit exporters and Philippine stakeholders to strengthen ties and explore new business opportunities. Held from Nov. 12-14, 2024, this initiative spotlighted France’s exceptional fruit industry, with a special focus on showcasing the excellence of French apples.

Cultivating Business Connections and Showcasing French Excellence

1 of 2

The event commenced with insightful opening remarks from key leaders, including Kevin Charuel, Managing Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP), followed by an encouraging message from Undersecretary Cheryl Caballero of the Department of Agriculture’s High Value Crops Development Program. Philippe Lintanf, Regional Agri-Food Counsellor at the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia, provided a detailed overview of France’s rigorous phytosanitary standards. Daniel Sauvaitre, President of Interfel, and Eric Guasch, Chairman of Interfel’s International Committee, then shared valuable insights into the French apple sector. Together, these presentations illustrated the commitment to quality and sustainability that defines French agriculture, setting a collaborative and appreciative tone for the day’s events.

Culinary Workshop: A Fusion of Flavors and Techniques

1 of 2

The seminar was followed by a culinary workshop, showcasing the versatility of French apples in Filipino gastronomy. Led by esteemed chefs — Chef Charles Soussin from Interfel, Chef Mark Hagan from Grand Hyatt Manila, and Chef Carlo Miguel of the LTB Philippines Chefs Association — the workshop featured creative dishes like Stuffed Apple Chicken with Prawn and Apple Coulis and Glazed Vegetables, highlighting the adaptability of French apples. Attendees were inspired by the workshop, which blended culinary artistry with French produce and sparked enthusiasm for cross-cultural culinary exchange.

Forging Partnerships Through Networking and Tastings

1 of 2

A series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings offered the French delegation valuable opportunities to connect with local importers, retailers, and distributors. These sessions featured various French apple varieties from the four companies composing the delegation: Innatis, Distrimex, Groupe La Blottière and Blue Whale. During these meetings, local operators had the opportunity to taste and understand the differences between the various varieties of apples being featured during the event. This included Golden, Royal Gala, Juliet, Candine, Kissabel, Red, Story and Granny Smith.

The session concluded with a vibrant cocktail reception, which encouraged meaningful conversations and set the stage for future partnerships. Guests enjoyed a selection of apple-inspired delicacies alongside a unique cocktail crafted by the Head Mixologist of the Grand Hyatt, featuring Calvados — a traditional French apple brandy by renowned producer Christian Drouhin. The evening highlighted the promising potential for France and the Philippines to strengthen business ties through a shared passion for quality and culinary excellence.

Reflecting on Success and Future Collaborations

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines and Interfel extend their heartfelt gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to making “Bonjour French Food” an inspiring and impactful event. Beyond business, the event strengthened the enduring relationship between France and the Philippines, celebrating cultural connections and paving the way for further economic collaboration.

The French apple sector’s dedication to sustainability and premium quality aligns closely with the Philippine market’s increasing demand for excellence, quality, and environmental consciousness. “Bonjour French Food” exemplifies how bilateral trade initiatives can cultivate not only business opportunities but also mutual understanding, creating a lasting impact on the fruit sector. The first shipment of French apples is set to arrive in the Philippines in the coming weeks, bringing a delightful experience to Filipino consumers.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.